Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $10.5 Million to Two Airports in Virginia

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today that the Department of Transportation will award $10.5 million in airport infrastructure grants to two airports in the state of Virginia. With this announcement, the Trump Administration has invested a historic $10.8 billion in more than two thousand American airports across the United States for safety and infrastructure improvements since January 2017.

The robust economy is enabling more passengers to travel by air so this Administration is investing billions of dollars in Americas airports which will address safer airport operations, fewer airport delays, and greater ease of travel for air travelers, said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

Today, Secretary Chao announced the following Airports in Virginia will receive $10.5 million of Airport Improvement grants:

Ronald Reagan Washington National $3.5 million to fund aircraft-parking area rehabilitation.

$3.5 million to fund aircraft-parking area rehabilitation. Blue Ridge $7 million to fund aircraft-parking area expansion.

This is part of a $485 million federal investment in Americas airports that Secretary Chao announced today.

The Administration not only supports infrastructure through funding it is making it possible to deliver these much-needed improvements more quickly. The Department is working hard to streamline the approval process, cut unnecessary red tape and reduce unnecessary, duplicative regulations that do not contribute to safety.

These investments and reforms are especially timely because the U.S. economy is robust, growing by2.8 percentin the first half of 2019. Employers have added more than6 millionjobs since January 2017. The unemployment rate is still a remarkable3.6 percentthelowest in 50 years.

Aviation is an important part of that growth. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. civil aviation supports more than5%of U.S. gross domestic product;$1.6 trillionin economic activity; and nearly11 millionjobs.

See a complete listing of grants on our website.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.