Psoriasis Nappy Cream for Babies Receives Accolades from Amazon Shoppers

Mori - Nappy Cream

Mori of Norway announces that its recently launched product, Nappy Cream for babies, is now receiving recommendations on Amazon UK as a good psoriasis cream.

AURLAND, NORWAY, November 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mori of Norway is happy to announce that it is now receiving many positive reviews from pleased customers about its recently launched nappy cream for babies’ skin. The company reports that according to several reviews, its nappy cream is not only effective at relieving rashes and itching, but it is also helpful as a psoriasis cream “We are so pleased that our customers are finding other uses for our nappy cream. We have had quite a few reviews now that mention how our product helps them with skin issues like psoriasis,” said Sissel Skjerdal, the founder and spokesperson for the company.Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition characterized by patches of reddened skin covered with silvery scales. According to statistics compiled by the National Psoriasis Foundation, more than 125 million people around the world have this condition. There are several forms of psoriasis, the most common being plaque psoriasis. Although psoriasis can occur at any age, it is most prevalent between 15 to 35 years of age. The most common symptoms of psoriasis include itching, skin irritation, and pain. Although experts do not know for sure what causes this skin condition, many believe that the immune system working against the body may play a role.“One of the reasons why we’re so concerned with keeping our products clean, natural, and sustainable is the fact that as the things we are exposed to every day become more polluted, such as our air and water, we all run the risk of developing some kind of skin condition. We want our products to stand head-and-shoulders above the rest in providing safe, clean options for people to use on their babies and themselves,” Skjerdal added.According to Mori of Norway, its anti itch cream has several certifications that let prospective customers know the ingredients in the cream are safe, organic, non-allergenic and taken from sustainable resources. Its nappy cream is AllergyCertified, Nordic Swan Ecolabelled, and COSMOS ORGANIC-certified.“I'm very picky with which creams I put on myself and my little ones. I work hard to avoid chemicals and cortisone, and this one has been great. Not only on nappy rashes but on dry skin. I get very dry hands in the winter, all those moments when you have to take your gloves off to assist your baby in the pram outside, make my hands dry. This cream works wonders and is very soothing immediately,” mentions one satisfied user.Anyone interested in learning more about Mori of Norway and its range of skincare products, including its nappy cream and baby oil , should visit the company’s official website or Amazon storefront.###



