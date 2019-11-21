When a Government Agency Partner announces a company’s recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the Government Agency Partner’s announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 21, 2019 FDA Publish Date: November 21, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared sulfites Company Name: Euroline Foods LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Government Agency Partner Announcement

“Euroline Foods LLC” of Staten Island, NY is recalling its 17.65oz (500 gram) packages of “DRY FRUIT MIX “QUINCE COMPOTE” ” because they contain undeclared sulfites. Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled “DRY FRUIT MIX “QUINCE COMPOTE” were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The product comes in 17.65oz (500 gram), clear plastic package marked with container code# 27032019. Product UPC code is 4605932006203.

No illness or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in the 17.65oz (500 gram) packages of “DRY FRUIT MIX “QUINCE COMPOTE”“ which were not declared on the label. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reaction in some asthmatics. Anaphylactic shock could occur in certain sulfite sensitive individuals upon ingesting 10 milligrams or more of sulfites. Analysis of the “DRY FRUIT MIX “QUINCE COMPOTE” ” revealed they contained 31.7 mg per serving.

Consumers who have purchased 17.65oz (500 gram) packages of “DRY FRUIT MIX “QUINCE COMPOTE” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-318-1888