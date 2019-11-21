Gen Balouev, General Manager at Norm Reeves Honda West Covina adds VehiclesTEST’s Videos to their Websites.

When Gen Balouev, the general manager at Norm Reeves Honda West Covina, looked at adding video to his website, he learned he had many options.

VENTURA, CA - CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- VehiclesTEST’s Videos are Popular\with Customers on Dealer Websites, says Gen Balouev, General Manager at Norm Reeves Honda West CovinaWhen Gen Balouev, the general manager at Norm Reeves Honda West Covina, looked at adding video to his website, he learned he had many options.Those options ranged from having his staff shoot videos of all the Honda models, to hiring a service to do it at his dealership or to just have a company stream them on his site. But Balouev was certain: people were watching videos online. More than 70% of all car buyers watch at least one video before they come to the showroom. Balouev’s Southern California buying demographic can choose from more than 50 dealerships in a 20-mile radius—video could help his store stand out.In addition, his Southern California Honda dealerships sells hundreds of new cars a month—and he wants to sell more.“People are watching the VehiclesTEST videos on our site, we see that through the reporting,” said Gen Balouev, General Manager of Norm Reeves Honda in West Covina. “The VehiclesTEST videos are great quality and the customers watch them for more than three minutes.”All dealerships spend a lot of money between all their marketing resources attempting to attract attention to their inventory. How about this for a statistic? 93% of marketers say video brought them new customers.There is a case to be made that social media can help sell more cars. In fact, according to a study by leading video research company Animoto, 73% of consumers responded that their purchase decision was impacted by a company’s social media presence. And what is the most popular type of content across all social media properties?Video.The question is: How do you get it? Make it yourself, which is time consuming, error prone and not what your staff is trained to do. Or hire someone else to do it?“We’re always trying to find out what works and what doesn’t,” Balouev said. “Video looks beautiful on any website. It’s a great addition to the customer experience and gives them a new way to learn more about the car they are interested in.”Dealers must change with the times and the 21st-Century way that people are shopping for new vehicles. Video content is here to stay and will increasingly dominate all platforms as the preferred type of content influencing sales.“You’re behind if you don’t already have a plan to have video content to call attention your inventory, your store’s value propositions and your monthly promos,” explained Doug Thompson, publisher of VehiclesTEST.com. “It can be accomplished with little effort, once video is in place it works around the clock. The ROI on video is easy to see.”Watch VehiclesTEST’s Honda videos on Norm Reeves Honda West Covina###About VehiclesTESTSince 2007, VehiclesTEST.com has produced high-energy performance-oriented video test reviews on new cars, trucks and SUVs. VehiclesTEST's test-drive videos include highway and city footage with commentary on the actual use of the vehicle, objective performance data on speed and acceleration, fuel economy results, and highlights of new and improved features designed to help buyers make an informed purchase decision right on the dealer's website.About VehiclesTEST Honda Product Independent TestingAs Honda expands its sedan lineup with more hybrid vehicles, it is more important than ever to provide customers with high-quality, third-party video tests. Hybrid customers are online savvy, and video reviews increase dealer credibility. And while a customer may be interested in a hybrid, he may decide on a gas-powered vehicle, and VehiclesTEST reviews them all. Honda dealers showcase these videos on their websites, on social media and in emails to customers.Watch the VehiclesTEST Honda Video Road TestsAbout VehiclesTEST Toyota Product Independent TestingToyota’s deep lineup of more than 20 different models means independent video reviews are more important than ever. VehiclesTEST’s responsive HTML5 player features a main video screen and complete library of all the Toyota models down below. This allows the customer to quickly move from one video review to the next—and find the exact model to fit their needs. We test EVERY VEHICLE in the Toyota lineup and add new vehicles as they are introduced.All Honda and Toyota models are showcased with a 4-minute-plus test video including highway and city running footage, and commentary on the actual use in real-life situations.Watch the VehiclesTEST Toyota Video Road Tests



