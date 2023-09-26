Video Chat Revolutionizes Car Shopping: Bridging the Gap Between Digital Browsing and Dealership Visit Experience
VidCalls Video Chat revolutionizes car shopping, offering real-time dealership interaction without compromising privacy. A leap forward in automotive commerce.
We developed VidCalls video chat to provide a visual communication channel that provides a win/win for both the consumer and the seller.”FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a digital age where consumers are shopping more from home on the internet, the auto industry faces a significant challenge. Fostering direct, meaningful communication without infringing on personal boundaries? VidCalls has pioneered a solution transforming the automotive sales process, offering consumers the intimacy of real-time dealership interaction without compromising their privacy.
Today's car shoppers are reluctant to provide personal details online, wary of incessant follow-ups that often result in unsolicited emails and calls. It's become such a concern that many create temporary email accounts specifically for car shopping. However, VidCalls' patent-pending technology has ushered in a breakthrough.
“We developed VidCalls video chat to provide a visual communication channel that provides a win/win for both the consumer and the seller,” according to Joel Benson, the CEO of VidCalls.
With VidCalls, there are no passwords or appointments, and shoppers aren’t obligated to share their email address, phone number, or any personal details. This innovative approach provides the transparency and real-time interaction of a dealership visit without commitment or the fear of subsequent hassles. The car shopper can visually explore the vehicle of interest and get instant answers to their questions, mirroring the traditional in-person experience.
A typical Vehicle Display Page (VDP) on a dealer's website presents users with information about the car, supplemented with pictures or video reviews. Traditionally, the only interactive options available to the consumer are calling the dealership, sending an email request, or using a chat feature—all of which require divulging personal information. However, the integration of the VidCall button presents a groundbreaking fourth option of direct visual engagement between buyer and seller. Users can dive straight into a real-time VidCall meeting with just a click, with no strings attached.
It's more than just small dealerships that are recognizing the potential. Top national dealers, including giants like Charlie Clark Nissan in Texas, are incorporating this novel communication method into their sales processes. The results speak for themselves. Hacienda Ford's recent sale of a new truck via VidCalls underscores the efficacy and future of this medium.
"This isn't just a step forward; it's a leap," says Benson, "video chat has effectively merged the advantages of digital car shopping with the personal touch of traditional sales. https://eventnetusa.vidcalls.live/dept"
In an era where the line between the digital and physical continually blurs, VidCalls ensures the automotive industry doesn't get left behind. They're not just setting trends but defining the future of car shopping.
To learn more, visit: https://vidcalls.com/
