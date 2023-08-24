DealerPRO Partners with Sonic Tools to enhance the Technician Career Path Training and Retention Program
DealerPRO & Sonic Tools team up to enhance tech retention. Post-training, techs get top tools, boosting loyalty & addressing industry shortage. A win for all
Sonic values the role tools play in a technician's career. Our collaboration with DealerPRO's TCP program shows our dedication. It's comprehensive training, and we're proud to be part of it.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of a severe technician shortage and the increasing need to bolster workplace loyalty, DealerPRO Training announces a strategic partnership with Sonic Tools. This alliance doesn't merely arm technicians with high-caliber tools upon training completion but helps dealerships build an environment radiating pride and robust retention rates.
— Scott Saxton, Director of Sales at Sonic
Scott Saxton, Director of Sales at Sonic, expressed, "Sonic has always recognized the pivotal role tools play in a technician's career trajectory. This collaboration with DealerPRO is a testament to our dedication. The TCP training, the most comprehensive of its kind, genuinely excites us, and we're proud to be an integral part of it."
The current landscape of the auto industry is marked by dwindling technical school graduates and a rising number of retirements, leading to a significant technician deficit. This gap has triggered intense competition among dealerships for top-tier talent. Responding to this, DealerPRO Training has launched an exhaustive retention strategy, integrating Sonic Tools as a prime incentive to stimulate training completion and ensure long-term dealership commitment.
Don Reed, CEO of DealerPRO Training, highlights the essence of this synergy, stating, “Technician retention isn't just about numbers. We're forging a space where technicians feel valued and equipped for success. With Sonic by our side, we're poised to sculpt a more dedicated, skilled, and prideful workforce."
The Technician Career Path program is an innovation designed to refine technicians from within a dealership's internal cadre. A new facet, the Technician Retention Program (TRP), developed in tandem with Sonic, focuses on a Tool Retention Component. This element is meticulously crafted to strengthen employee loyalty and retention.
Addressing one of the core challenges new technicians face, the shadow of trade school debt, Reed explains, "Our partnership with Sonic is a beacon for those entering the industry, laden with debt. We're not just offering a way out; we're laying out a career path for growth and loyalty."
An organized workplace and the right tools aren't just about efficiency; they're about instilling pride and ownership. Sonic, globally recognized for its professional hand tools, toolboxes, and premium storage solutions, is an integral part of this vision.
In addition, Sonic’s unmatched tool warranty and exchange program adds another layer of reliability to this partnership. Their hassle-free, lifetime warranty is a testament to their commitment to uninterrupted productivity. Technicians can swiftly replace a faulty tool, ensuring they're back on task as quickly as possible.
In an industry where the demand for skilled technicians has never been higher, this partnership between DealerPRO Training and Sonic stands as a beacon, signaling a promising future for both technicians and dealerships alike.
###
About DealerPRO Training:
DealerPRO, the leading Fixed Operations Training company in North America, emerged from the vision of Don Reed, a highly successful Franchised New Car Dealer and RV dealer. Recognizing the need for specialized Fixed Ops training, he assembled a team of parts and service experts and meticulously developed the industry's most accomplished and comprehensive training program. This program is designed to elevate customer service to new heights while maximizing profitability in service and parts operations.
DealerPRO's continued success in the automotive industry is a testament to its adaptability and commitment to staying ahead of the curve. Embracing the latest trends in technology, communication, and business strategies, DealerPRO stays well-equipped to meet the ever-changing expectations of its customers. With a steadfast focus on delivering exceptional training solutions, DealerPRO remains at the forefront of the industry, empowering automotive professionals to excel and thrive in their roles.
Website: www.dealerprotraining.com
About Technician Career Path™:
The Technician Career Path™ program, an initiative by DealerPRO Training, is a strategic response to the pressing automotive technician shortage. This comprehensive training program offers entry-level technicians a clear career trajectory, empowering them to progress from D Level to C Level technicians. By nurturing the skills and expertise of participants, the program not only benefits the employees but also significantly enhances the overall performance of the dealership.
Website: www.techniciancareerpath.com
About Sonic Tools:
Sonic is the global specialist in manufacturing and distributing professional hand tools, toolboxes, and premium storage solutions. With all our products, we deliver efficiency, quality, and style with organization methods unrivaled in our industry. Sonic boast exclusive partnerships with automotive facilities across the country. We are thoroughly dedicated to helping the automotive maintenance industry and its technicians. Our goal is to provide the perfect solution for technical professionals, enabling them to excel in their daily job with joy and satisfaction.
At Sonic we take quality, safety, and environmental procedures very seriously. Therefore, we take pride in knowing that our company is both ISO 9001 (quality management) and ISO 14001 (environmental management) certified. In addition, we offer a hassle-free, lifetime warranty on our products. Warranty claims can be submitted in under two minutes through our online portal. Warranty claims are processed within 24 hours.
Organization is key, and nobody improves efficiency through organization better than us. With our Sonic Foam System, standard serialization on each tool, and inventory control sheets, technicians will be prepared to tackle any job safely and efficiently.
Commitment to our customers goes beyond just providing quality tools. Our dedicated team of professionals provide convenient service and industry expertise to all customers. With a global footprint and product range of 5,000+ products, we have become the choice of leading automotive enterprises, service centers, race shops, aftermarket ventures, and individual enthusiasts. We strive to provide an unbeatable experience to all customers.
Website: https://www.sonictoolsusa.com
Peter Martin
Cactus Sky Digital
+1 954-205-7716
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube