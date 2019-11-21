Execs In The Know Launches New Website

Go To www.ExecsInTheKnow.com

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience industry leader Execs In The Know is pleased to announce the launch of the company’s new website at www.ExecsInTheKnow.com. Execs In The Know (EITK) is excited to present the customer experience (CX) industry with a revamped site full of opportunities for CX leaders to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate.

The new, sleek, and modernized website was designed with the CX leader in mind and offers relevant information and value propositions regarding all future events, including Customer Response Summits, Lunch & Learns, Subject Matter Briefings, and more. On the new site, EITK has also built out a more comprehensive, engaging Knowledge Center full of blog content, interactive webinars, white papers, brand spotlights, Customer Experience Benchmark Reports, and many other forms of thought leadership pieces. Users will also find more unique video content featuring key insights from some of the CX industry’s biggest brands as well as links to the KIA Online Community and Marketplace. Heading into 2020, Execs In The Know is positioned to provide the CX industry with more data-driven, thought-provoking, educational content than ever before to help set the agenda for the future of CX.

EITK’s new website redesign was built alongside the revamping of its exclusive online community Know It All (KIA). Together the Execs In The Know and KIA online sites provide a seamless marriage of solution-based content full of CX insights offering public and private information for CX leaders. While the Execs In The Know website offers educational industry-specific content as well as live and online events on a number of topics such as outsourcing, the gig economy, and artificial intelligence, KIA adds its own unique touch to the online experience. The KIA online community and marketplace extends the experience by providing the world’s most collaborative and engaging CX environment where leaders share information, network online, and engage with each other and content – a valuable leaders learning from leaders experience. Together, the redesigned ExecsInTheKnow.com and KIA online community and marketplace build out an all-encompassing online experience to provide valuable takeaways and actionable information to executive-level CX leaders.

“We are very excited for our new online experience for our CX leaders,” said Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder, Execs In The Know. “With progressive leaders in our community, our comprehensive online experience is foundational to providing our community with thought-provoking experiences and represents just one of the many ways we are driving thoughtful discussion and setting the agenda for CX.”

Execs In The Know sets the stage for many new offerings in store for 2020, including the launch of the new CX Insight Magazine featuring thoughtful, engaging think pieces from Execs In The Know along with contributed articles from industry experts. This is just one example of how EITK and KIA are taking the next step in arming its community of leaders with information they can use to enhance strategies to provide their customers with improved experiences.

https://www2.execsintheknow.com/JointheMailingList

If you are a corporate brand interested in becoming a part of our prestigious community of customer experience leaders, you can request to join Know It All here: https://community.execsintheknow.com

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know is a global community of customer experience (CX) professionals focused on excellence in customer experience. Execs In The Know gives brands a platform to share and gain insights, benchmark their brand, stay on top of the latest trends in CX, and create lasting relationships with their peers – “Leaders Learning From Leaders.” Execs In The Know holds numerous live events each year including Customer Response Summit, Subject Matter Briefings, Lunch & Learns, and Leadership Dinners. They also offer industry content and thought leadership through their webinars, reports, Know It All online community, and various other social media groups. To learn more about Execs In The Know visit: www.execsintheknow.com.



