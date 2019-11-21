The City of Atlantic City to Auction 195 Properties throughout the city

Carson Avenue, Atlantic City Massachusetts Avenue, Atlantic City Ready for Renovation

Max Spann holding the Auction on December 17th

It’s a great time to develop in Atlantic City.” — Marty Small, Mayor of Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co . is auctioning 195+/- foreclosed properties throughout Atlantic City on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.This is the fifth auction for the City of Atlantic City. Each sale is a positive step putting the vacant properties back on the tax rolls and bringing new development to the City.Exciting things are happening in Atlantic City. In just the past year both the Hard Rock and the Oceans Casino have brought new life to the north side of the City. Stockton College is prospering in the south and new developments on the bayside are springing up. “We are on the move and I am excited about all of the good things happening in the City” said Marty Small, Mayor of Atlantic City, “It’s a great time to develop in Atlantic City.”The Real Estate Auction is comprised of Commercial Lots, Townhomes, Duplex and Single-Family Lots, Buildings, and Homes. A full list is available on www.maxspann.com along with a map of all of the properties up for auction.“We are enthusiastic to bring such a variety of properties to market.” Said Bob Dann, COO and lead Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “We have some waterfront lots that are suitable for a marine business and some residential lots ready for a boat.”Information Sessions on How to Participate are scheduled from 12:00 noon to2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4th and Thursday, December 12th at Council Chambers, Atlantic City Hall, 1301 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401.The Auction will take place on Tuesday, December 17th 11:00 a.m. at the Atlantic City Convention Center, One Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. The terms of the sale are ten percent down on Auction Day and close in 45 days.Call 888-299-1438 for the property information package, attend the auction and bid. For more information about this and other Max Spann’s auctions, visit www.maxspann.com , or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.



