CINEFASHION FILM AWARDS 2019 NOMINEES

CineFashion Film Awards 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CinéFashion Film Awards is excited to announce the nominees for it’s 5th annual ceremony taking place on December 9th at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.The evening’s top awards will honor Pierre Cardin with The Lifetime Achievement Award, Zandra Rhodes with The Designer Icon Award, Sister Sledge with The Timeless Icon Award, A’kai Littlejohn with The Emerging Designer Award and Jean Watts with The CinéSpotlight Award For Emerging Music Artist.For tickets please visit: https://tinyurl.com/CinemoiCFFA2019 See the full list of nominations below.Best Fashion Feature Film:Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, DumboFocus Features, Downton AbbeyA film by Alessandro Soetje, Tomorrow and the ButterflyA Cori Coppola Production a P. David Ebersole & Todd Hughes film, House of CardinA Gianni Versace documentary, The Genius of Gianni VersaceBest Fashion Film:North Sails - "La Mer: This is not a children’s game" (Victor Claramunt)Hermes - "Silk Universe" (Laura Weaver)Nouvelle Vague (Omar Perineau)#GucciEyewear (Adinah Dancyger)L'Oreal - "MARTAN" (Daan Groot)Bally x Champion (Errol Rainey)Best Director in a Fashion Film:Pedro Pontoni (Fashion Bodies: About Limits, Opinions and Warpaint)JJ Torres (Out of the Realms)Gsus Lopez (Lola's Manifesto)Casey Brooks (Stuart Weitzman - "Dare to Daryl")Joseph Mustri (NonGrata)Best Director of a Feature Film:Tim Burton (Dumbo)Michael Engler (Downton Abbey)Alessandro Soetje (Tommorrow and the Butterfly)P. David Ebersole & Todd Hughes (House of Cardin)Salvatore Zannino & Scott Cardinal (The Genius of Gianni Versace).Best Costume Designer:Ryan Rosewall (10 Hours in A Motel Room)Wesley Madson (Stella McCartney SS19)Colleen Atwood (Dumbo)Anna Robbins (Downton Abbey)Kendal Mae Boyl (Net A Porter - "In the Bank")Best Actor:Yassine El Ouardi (When We Were Strangers)Guido Raguza (Severiano)Francesco Cuizza (Warrior with a Crown)Alexander “Sasch” Zverev (ZZegna)Colin Farrell (Dumbo)Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey)Finley Hobbins (Dumbo)Best Actress:Madalina Avanoaie (Princess)Madelief Veldhuisen (When We Were Strangers)Nastya Timos (Be Ready)Patricia Peñalver (Out of the Realms)Afra Cuellar (We Mexicans)Bella Hadid (Dazed x Ricardo Tisci)Katty Ukhanova (Tory Burch – “Escape”)Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey)Nico Parker (Dumbo)Best Cinematography in a Fashion Feature Film:Ben Davis (Dumbo)Ben Smithard (Downton Abbey)Alessandro Soetje (Tommorrow and the Butterfly)Laurent King (House of Cardin)Best Cinematography in a Fashion Film:Andrea Arice (OFFSET)Ines von Bonhorst (Funambulist)Alessandro Ubaldi (Olympia)Boldizsar CR (Storm in the Palace)Alexis Cherigny (Early Bird)Tobias Marshall (Film Me)The CinéFashion Film Awards, presented by Cinémoi Network is an international fashion film awards show, a live broadcast honoring fashion in film and iconic world-acclaimed dignitaries. Known as one of fashion's most glamorous events, Cinémoi's annual CFFAs event honors fashion-oriented films created by innovation filmmakers, actors, musicians and designers.Cinémoi Television Network is fast-becoming a leader in the film, fashion, and luxury lifestyle industry, delivering exquisite innovative television network content dedicated to curated programming. Including both modern and classic films, fashion films, fashion weeks around the globe, popular talk shows, film festivals, and international lifestyles. The Cinémoi Television Network was created by philanthropist Daphna Ziman.Cinémoi: https://www.cinemoi.tv/ CFFA: https://www.cinemoi.tv/cinefashion-film-awards Media Inquiries please contact: rsvp@emcbowery.com



