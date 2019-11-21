Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Knowles Real Estate Team Leader Kristi Ramirez-Knowles Wins Quantum Leap Award

Los Angeles-based Real Estate agent Kristi Ramirez-Knowles of Your Home Sold Guaranteed recently won acclaim for her marketing skills by being recognized with the Quantum Leap Award.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing skills are something that can set a real estate agent way ahead of the pack. It is also something that the innovative Los Angeles real estate firm Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty puts a great deal of emphasis on. In exciting news in that area, Your Home Sold Guaranteed announced their own Knowles Real Estate Team Team Leader Kristi Ramirez-Knowles won the much sought after Quantum Leap Award for Real Estate Marketing Excellence. The entire company couldn’t be happier with the news.

“We see the hard and smart work Kristi does with her team every day,” commented a spokesperson from Your Home Sold Guaranteed. “This is definitely an award she fully deserves. She has set the bar high when it comes to marketing excellence.”

Her team services the South Bay Los Angeles and West Los Angeles areas.

Kristi remarked about the award, “Let’s get real…this business is ALL about SALES, first because if you don’t sell any homes it doesn’t matter how great your marketing is. With the Quantum Leap system the marketing is obviously effective and, when followed properly, will consistently generate an overflow of leads. By dissecting the selling into two parts I think the QL system has revolutionized the way real estate sales should take place. Once marketing has done its job, we MUST get on that phone and figure out which of these leads are motivated and ready to buy. This is a very particular job that must be performed in a consistent and methodical way or it will lose its effectiveness.”

To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty visit http://yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com.

