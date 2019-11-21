FOUNDATION FOR A DRUG-FREE WORLD ANNOUNCES TAMPA BAY DRUG-FREE KIDS DRAWING CONTEST

Kids enjoy arts and crafts and other fun activities while learning the truth about drugs.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 24, 2019 at 2:00PM the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida chapter will be partnering with the Way to Happiness Association to put on the Tampa Bay Kids Drawing Contest. The event will be held at 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave in Clearwater.There will be fun activities for children while they learn the truth about drugs and why it’s important to live a drug-free life. The children will then do a drawing based on what they learned.There will be prizes for the top winners, as well as, smaller prizes for everyone who participates.This is a family fun event and complimentary food will be served.The Way to Happiness is a non-religious moral code based on common sense with 21 precepts to living a better life. Part of Precept #2 is “Do not take harmful drugs.”“We thought the drawing contest would be a fun way to teach this precept to young children,” said Ivan Batalla the Deputy Executive Director of the Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay. “And partnering with the Foundation for a Drug-Free World to help educate the kids seemed to be a perfect fit.”The FDFW provides free drug education materials, including The Truth About Drugs documentary DVD and 14 different informational booklets on the most commonly abused drugs - such as marijuana, alcohol, painkillers and heroin. Anyone can get copies to share with their families and friends.To get free copies of the drug education materials or more information about the Truth About Drugs program visit: www.drugfreeworld.org And for more information about the drug-free kids drawing contest call 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.orgFoundation for a Drug-Free WorldThe Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”



