American 7s Football League (A7FL®) Announces Partnership with OpenSponsorship for Sale of League Sponsorship Assets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY: The American 7s Football League ( A7FL ), one of sports’ fastest growing and most exciting new leagues, is pleased to announce a partnership with OpenSponsorship , the world's largest two-sided sports sponsorship marketplace. OpenSponsorship will assist with securing event and organization-wide sponsorships, as well as, activate promotional and business partnerships.The A7FL has pioneered a completely new football format - 7-on-7 without helmets or hard-shell pads - that provides the toughness and excitement that fans love while significantly reducing concussions and other repetitive head impacts. Not only has the league proven to be safer for players, but it's also a hit with fans. In just the last two seasons, the league has grown to 16 teams and to over 500,000 social media followers and 100 million video views with 21 live games distributed both online (including both Facebook Watch and Twitch) and via national cable TV (ELEVEN Sports on DirecTV, U-verse, Fios).Now entering its sixth season, the A7FL has drawn tremendous press coverage from outlets including Sports Illustrated, The Sporting News, Bleacher Report, and ESPN. “The A7FL is extremely excited to welcome OpenSponsorship to our team,” said league Co-Founder & CEO Sener Korkusuz. “We’re grateful for the vital support of our existing sponsors and we look forward to developing new and creative partnerships with brands nationwide.”“OpenSponsorship is thrilled to partner with A7FL, the league has experienced tremendous growth over the past 5 seasons and are poised to continue the upward trend. OpenSponsorship will help to bring the incredible benefits A7FL has to offer to a wide range of brands. With distribution on Twitch, Facebook Live, and Eleven Sports we are confident that partnership with A7FL will help brands reach a new and highly attractive consumer base,” says Ishveen Anand – CEO and Founder of OpenSponsorship.For the A7FL's upcoming Spring 2020 season, two live games per week - featuring exclusive interactive content and functionality - will air on A7FL's Twitch channel: Twitch.tv/A7FL. The season and A7FL Live on Twitch kicks off April 19 with the Championship on July 19, 2020, with the PA Immortalz looking to defend their 2019 title.About A7FL: The American 7s Football League (A7FL) was created to make full-contact tackle football significantly safer while retaining the toughness and excitement that fans love. A7FL teams compete 7-on-7 without helmets or hard shell pads -- significantly reducing concussions and other repetitive head impacts. Founded in 2014 by CEO Sener Korkusuz and President Ryan DePaul, the league recently added UFCCo-Founder David Isaacs to its ranks and boasts 16 teams (with further expansion planned) and over 500,000 social media followers and 100 million video views. For more information, call 561-877-0992 or visit www.A7FL.com About OpenSponsorship: Headquartered in New York, New York, OpenSponsorship is a sports technology marketplace connecting brands to athletes, teams and sports events for sponsorship opportunities. The company is backed by notable VCs in New York, San Francisco and Hong Kong. The company's mission is to make sports sponsorship more accessible, transparent and accountable. The company was named a finalist in the Sports Technology Awards, and the founder and CEO Ishveen Anand was included in the Forbes 30 under 30 sports list as well as Inc Magazine’s Top 100 Female Founders.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.