Primal Kitchen partners with Opensponsorship to capitalize on the Healthy Real-Food movement with professional athletes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is with joy that Primal Kitchen , an industry leader in real-food pantry staples and organic condiments, announces its partnership with OpenSponsorship , the world's largest two-sided marketplace for sports sponsorship. OpenSponsorship will aid Primal Kitchen to capitalize on the high growth of the real-food movement through athlete sponsorships, and highlight how professional athletes are turning to organic and real food for their nutrition.Primal Kitchen has just introduced new flavors to their line of collagen products. These products make adding collagen to your daily routine simple in a tasty, ready-to-mix form that goes well in lattes, smoothies and post work out drinks. The primary focus of the newly formed partnership between Primal Kitchen and OpenSponsorship will be to find the right athlete(s) to promote Collagen products through creative content posted on a variety of social media platforms.As athletes are becoming ever so educated on the importance of their diet and supplementation, they have started to truly understand the benefits of implementing organic and real foods into their diets in an attempt to boost performance, reduce the risk of injury and prolong their careers. More and more top-tier athletes are taking on the role of brand ambassadors for organic, real food companies. This allows them to conveniently perfect their nutrition, whilst providing them with a variety of other opportunities that come with a Primal Kitchen partnership.About Primal Kitchen: Founded in 2015, Mark Sisson launched Primal Kitchen with the vision of creating the world's best-tasting real-food pantry staples. Today, Primal Kitchen delivers on its promise of high-quality, uncompromisingly delicious condiments and pantry staples, ranging from marinades and oils to protein bars/powders and collagen supplements.About OpenSponsorship: Headquartered in New York, New York, OpenSponsorship is a sports technology marketplace connecting brands to athletes, teams and sports events for sponsorship opportunities. The company is backed by notable VCs in New York, San Francisco and Hong Kong. The company's mission is to make sports sponsorship more accessible, transparent and accountable. The company was named a finalist in the Sports Technology Awards, and the founder and CEO Ishveen Anand was included in the Forbes 30 under 30 sports list as well as Inc Magazine’s Top 100 Female Founders.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.