International Land Alliance Announces Completion of Site Preparation for Costa Bajamar Oasis Condominiums and Microgrid

The Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort is a master planned golf community located 45 minutes south of the San Diego-Tijuana Border along the scenic toll road to Ensenada.

“As we announced on November 5, 2019..” we are excited to be working with ILAL as their exclusive partner in developing and designing energy solutions for all of their residential and commercial properties. Breaking ground at Costa Bajamar is the first step in what we believe will be a prosperous relationship. With construction beginning, CleanSpark will be providing a microgrid solution that will incorporate solar and energy storage assets into the existing power grid. ILAL expects to continue selling and developing additional properties which will provide both Companies increasing revenue opportunities”, stated Zachary Bradford, CleanSpark’s Chief Executive Officer

The Company further announces the appointment of Manuel Garcia as Director of Operations. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Garcia was the Director of Sales at Rancho Tecate Resort where he oversaw land sales, operations, development of sales strategies, and new areas of business development. Prior to joining Rancho Tecate Resort, he was Sales Manager at Industrial Safety of Mexico, Sales Manager at Casas Geo Baja California and the Division Manager for Hipotecaria Nacional, SA CV, a financial services company for real estate developers in the cities of Tijuana, Mexicali, Ensenada, Tecate, Rosarito B.C.: Hermosillo, Nogales, and Puerto Peñasco, (Rocky Point) Sonora.

Mr. Garcia’s immediate responsibilities will include overseeing the construction at Costa Bajamar Oasis and Valle Divino, the Company’s planned 125-villa project located in Ensenada across the highway from the Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort. Further, he will also have an integral role working with CleanSpark, Inc. for the deployment of our first microgrid project at Bajamar, the first of several slated joint energy projects throughout Baja California.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I welcome Manuel Garcia to our Company as Director of Operations. Manuel brings a wealth of experience in scaling and operating high growth businesses. Manuel's focus on making operational excellence a sustained competitive advantage, appetite for expansion, along with shared values and a tireless work ethic, makes him a welcome addition to our family,” said Roberto Valdes, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company .

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark provides advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Our services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. CleanSpark's software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal deployment. Please visit www.cleanspark.com

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

