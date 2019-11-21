International Speakers Announced for Defence Aviation Safety Conference 2020

Defence Aviation Safety Conference 2020

A variety of exciting international presentations have been announced for the Defence Aviation Safety conference, which will convene in London next April.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the only event solely dedicated to defence safety within military aviation, Defence Aviation Safety will offer a unique opportunity for leaders and experts to meet and share best practice that will save lives and protect capability.Registration is live on the website and an early bird saving of £400 is available for bookings made before 13th December 2019: www.defenceaviationsafety.com/EINpr2 The two-day event, which will convene in London on the 23rd and 24th of April 2020, will host both UK and international military leaders and defence experts, providing delegates with the chance to network with and hear presentations from experts from around the world.With this in mind, SMi Group are delighted to announce the following presentations from international speakers:• Delivering a Total Systems Approach to Safety in AviationPresented by Major General Gunter Katz, Head of MAA, German Armed Forces• Strategic Update from The Air Force Safety Center: Safeguarding Airmen – Protecting Resources and Preserving Combat ReadinessPresented by Major General John Rauch, Commander, US Air Force Safety Center, US Air Force• Delivering Safe Air Systems for The US NavyPresented by Rear Admiral Mark Leavitt, Commander, US Navy Safety Center• Strengthening Certification Processes to Ensure Successful Airworthiness of Key Aviation AssetsPresented by Air Commodore Jason Agius, Director General, Defence Aviation Safety Authority, Australian Armed Forces• Maximising Air Capability and Safety Through Certification, Airworthiness and TrainingPresented by Colonel Anders Janson, Head of MAA, Swedish Armed Forces• The Royal Norwegian Air Force’s Safety PrioritiesPresented by Colonel Kjell Hauan, Flight Safety Inspector, Royal Norwegian Air Force• Performance, Safety, Security and Interoperability of Air PlatformsPresented by Christian Jaeggi, Head of Certification Office, Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport DDPS, Armasuisse Aeronautical SystemsThere will also be a panel discussion on ‘Military Aviation Safety and Cyber Resilience’ at the close of day 2, with panellists:• Major General John Rauch, Commander, US Air Force Safety Center, US Air Force• Major General Gunter Katz, Director General, German Military Aviation Authority• Colonel Anders Janson, Director, Military Aviation Authority, Swedish Armed Forces Headquarters• Richard Duriez, Armament & Aerospace Capabilities Directorate, NATO HQThe full agenda and speaker line up can be viewed online at: www.defenceaviationsafety.com/EINpr2 23rd – 24th April 2020London, UKTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.