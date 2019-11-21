TraceGains Now Includes Market Hub with Supplier Management

TraceGains has announced that its now including Market Hub with its industry-leading Supplier Management solution.

WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development software for food and CPG companies, has announced that its now including Market Hub with its industry-leading Supplier Management solution.

Supplier Management helps companies build better relationships with vendors by establishing more accurate, instant exchange of information and automating risk analysis and reporting for complete supply chain visibility.

Market Hub is a robust sourcing directory for items, packaging, and service providers. Powered by TraceGains Network, companies can procure new items, ingredients or services, and instantly collect supporting documentation.

With this combined product offering, TraceGains customers can:

• Search for suppliers and items based on a variety of advanced criteria, including country of origin, organic, non-GMO, kosher, among many others.

• Transform the supplier qualification, onboarding, and management process through automation.

• Immediately spot and correct risk and performance issues by supplier or item.

• Geographically locate and map suppliers and items.

• Automatically mine a centralized database to create custom dashboards and reports tailored to specific criteria, such as allergens, nutrition, risk, and more.

“We used Market Hub to identify a supplier for an ingredient and were able to complete the necessary qualification activity within a week using TraceGains – a process that has historically taken several weeks to months,” Sarah Hazaert, supply quality manager at Nature’s Way, explained. “The supplier recently received their first large purchase order.”

“Market Hub puts more than 26,000 supplier locations and a quarter of a million items at our customers’ fingertips for precise sourcing fast,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “When I see customers using Market Hub for the first time, their eyes light up and they immediately find the qualified items and suppliers they need. I know it’s mission critical to get it to as many companies as possible.”

“Professionals in the food and CPG space are losing time searching for suppliers, qualifying them, and making sure they have the right documents on hand to pass an audit,” TraceGains Vice President of Marketing Annie Wissner said. “Our vast supplier network, powerful search directory, and automated workflows make it easy for companies to comply with FSMA.”

About TraceGains

TraceGains is a cloud-based supplier relationship and quality management platform that helps food and consumer-packaged goods companies deliver on brand promise. People in Quality, Regulatory Compliance, Procurement, and R&D rely on TraceGains to bring quality products to market faster. TraceGains turns static documents into digital records, tracks information exchange, and automates workflows. On average, our customers find that 70 percent or more of their suppliers are already in TraceGains Network, allowing them to immediately connect and collaborate. With instant information sharing and visibility throughout the supply chain, companies can manage risk, grow the business, and go faster with TraceGains.



