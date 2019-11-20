Shãn Sutherland, Wealth Advisor at Simple Impact LLC, Discusses Retirement Plan Options in California

Shãn Sutherland, Wealth Advisor at Simple Impact LLC

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past year, I've been having a lot of conversations with business owners who are asking what makes more sense, sign up for Cal Savers or establish a 401(k) retirement plan?

What’s driving this law? California says increased costs for medical and other state programs that are the result of an aging population is the main culprit.

If you participate in CalSavers you do not need to establish a separate retirement plan for your business. If you have an existing retirement plan, CalSavers is not mandatory. In the latter instance, you do need to certify with the state through the California “secure choice” website that you offer an employee plan and employees are made aware of it.

Employers choose to enroll in CalSavers on the internet or with phone support. Employees will receive an access code once their employer has enrolled them. They will also need internet access where the employee can choose to opt out, or review and select investment options. There are some very nice people at 855-650-6918, to help enrollees, and offer language including Spanish speaking assistance.

A diligent business founder has worked hard for a very long time and there is a smarter way to reward herself. By paying less taxes and simultaneously building employee loyalty, business owners’ lives can be simple and in alignment with her long-term goals.

There are 12 different retirement plans. Appropriate plans for business owners that fit the California mandate include Simple IRA's, SEP IRAs, and (my favorite) the 401(k). I strongly urge the 401(k) as it allows for the most options including larger annual contributions, taxable or tax deferred contributions, loans provisions, length of service, vesting schedules if employer matches contributions, cash balance contributions, and profit sharing to reward her best employees making a difference to the bottom line of the business.

Here is the key terminology that a founder and her human resource staff should be aware of when creating a retirement plan for the business:

In a 401(k) the employer will set up legal documents known as the Retirement Trust with its own tax ID. In these documents, the employer is referred to as the plan sponsor and fiduciary. For larger companies, this responsibility can be outsourced to another person or committee.

The Retirement Trust is the plan documents created by the legal teams of the record keeper, Third Party Administrators (TPA). There are boilerplate templates, however, the best plan design takes into consideration the needs of the employer and her employees. In my experience, the angel is in the details.

TPA’s make sure the plan is maintained and compliant with ERISA laws. Actuaries would help determine the funding requirements for a defined benefit plan, i.e. cash balance plan. Like any specialized bookkeeper, record keepers and actuaries have special training in the retirement field. Plan design by an experienced and knowledgeable TPA, brings huge value to a plan sponsor/employer. Good plan design, that my clients have first-hand experienced, can be expressed as nothing but magical.

The record keepers maintain details such as employee and employer contributions, account numbers, investments loans, withdrawals, and other administrative information.

As the assets grow inside of the retirement plan, the record keeper or TPA will recommend an ERISA Fidelity bond purchase. ERISA bonds ensure retirement benefits if the fiduciary mishandles the funds entrusted to them.

As the Advisor, I think of my role as a 401K care coordinator. Since it's football season you can also think of the advisor as your quarterback. It's important to have a point person who knows the players, and how to navigate the field to get the best result. My role begins with helping the employer to gather and organize her critical information including the Census data spreadsheet. I take time and listen carefully to understand what her needs are and share industry best practices.

Based on her business goals, a TPA is chosen to best fit the plan needs. I also evaluate and recommend recordkeepers. Common needs include the size of business(es), number of employees covered, ages of employees and owners, expected or desired annual contributions and integration with employer’s benefit package (just to name a few). Once the business census data has been analyzed, I meet with the plan sponsor to show them anticipated costs, benefits, players, and the plan design to closely meet their needs.

Since I act as a fiduciary for all my qualified retirement clients, Simple Impact LLC services include one or more of the following activities: Hourly consulting to assist the business owner with CalSavers enrollment. Helping other women business owners establish their 401(k)retirement plan. Most importantly, I am the Chief hand-holder for the business owner.

Retirement readiness should benefit her, as much as her employees. Having a retirement plan in place is a key tool for cashing out of your business in a tax efficient manner when it comes time to enjoy the fruits of all the years of hard labor. If you own a California business and have been contemplating if you should start a retirement plan, the choice has now been made for you. Choose CalSavers or a private plan, to help you embrace and live intentionally the next exciting chapter of life.



