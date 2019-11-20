Michelle, The Computer Lady Celebrates 4 Years of Surviving Breast Cancer by Giving Away Her New eBook for Children

Michelle is celebrating 4 years of winning her battle with Breast Cancer. As part of this celebration she is giving away 500,000 downloads of her new eBook.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelle, The Computer Lady Author of; Mommy, is the Computer Smarter than Me? Has a new E-Book for Children. She is celebrating surviving 4 years of battling Breast Cancer by making a great offer to School Districts; parents with children ages 4-10 and their village. (Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Siblings & Cousins.) She will be giving away 500,000 copies(10,000 copies per state) of her free new ebook for children to the general public. In addition she is making over 60000 additional copies available to military families for the holidays. This new eBook is titled: Mommy, What is an Entrepreneur? The book is a non-fiction rhyming, picture book for kids to enjoy. She calls it # Edutainment (entertaining and educational) because reading is fun as well as educational!On November 25, 2019 she will be revealing the cover in her interview on the Atlanta Business Journal with Kevin C. Pride. Receive this book for a child in your life that you love! The process takes less than 30 seconds to give your child a headstart in STEM education. Go to the website and register now! http://www.tmrcus.com EBook (Sign Up) Use code: #BBC (Beat Breast Cancer) *You must have a valid E-mail address; the download will be available the first week of December. Don’t wait, register now!



