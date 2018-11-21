Executing Grant Writing Successfully in Today’s Competitive Market
Dynamic; Hands-On; Intensive Grant Writing Seminars now offered at Atlanta Technical College by Ms. Deborah Williams of New YorkATLANTA, GA, USA, November 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta Technical College is bringing one of the most sought after and preeminent Grant Writing Specialist in the U.S. to its Atlanta, Georgia campus. As part of ATC’s new partnership with CellBotics Performance Training Center; Ms Deborah Williams of New York; will be instructing these hands-on professional, intensive seminars.
Ms. Williams’; successful Grant Writing seminars have garnered millions of dollars in grant revenue for her clients. She has a proven methodology to help clients navigate searching for and writing grants that receive the funding for their intended projects.
Registration is now available for the December Grant Writing seminar: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grant-proposal-writing-tickets-52248588936
Who should attend these dynamic seminars?
Anyone without or with minimal grant writing experience. Experienced and/or professional grant writers looking to enhance their skills. Anyone looking to start a new career or further their current grant writing career.
The CellBotics Grant Writing seminar difference:
We develop and train beginners in this industry
We offer Immersive Hands-On development
25 + years of experience in Grant Writing
Step by Step instruction; (not Theory)
Participants leave with a fully written Grant to execute
Professional completing this course will be able to:
• Identify possible funding sources and respond to Requests for Proposal (RFP)
• Outline and complete the proposal narrative
• Design research methodology consistent with RFP and project objectives
• Project and prepare a budget to cover administrative and operational costs of the project
• Produce and submit a competitive grant proposal
Successful Grant Writing Course Objectives
1. To understand the competitive marketplace of grants, research grants that will fit with your organization’s strategies and capabilities, and develop systems for continuously identifying the best prospects.
2. The ability to write professional grant proposals for corporate, private foundations and government grants that present your organization with the maximum opportunity of getting properly executed grants approved.
3. Understanding the relational element of getting your grant approved including identifying contacts, getting meetings, presenting your opportunity in person and how review and approval processes work.
Class sizes are limited for maximum effectiveness; reserve your seat today! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grant-proposal-writing-tickets-52248588936
