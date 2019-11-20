Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, October 29-30, 2019
November 20, 2019
For release at 2:00 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday released the attached minutes of the Committee meeting held on October 29-30, 2019 and of the conference call held on October 4, 2019.
The minutes for each regularly scheduled meeting of the Committee ordinarily are made available three weeks after the day of the policy decision and subsequently are published in the Boardâ€™s Annual Report. The descriptions of economic and financial conditions contained in these minutes are based solely on the information that was available to the Committee at the time of the meeting.
Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee October 4 and October 29-30, 2019: HTML | PDF
