Submit Release
News Search

There were 700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,545 in the last 365 days.

Agencies issue guide to assist community banks to develop and implement third-party risk management practices

May 03, 2024

Agencies issue guide to assist community banks to develop and implement third-party risk management practices

  • Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

For release at 2:30 p.m. EDT

Federal bank regulatory agencies today released a guide to support community banks in managing risks presented by third-party relationships.

Community banks engage with third parties to help compete in and respond to an evolving financial services landscape. Third-party relationships present varied risks that community banks are expected to appropriately identify, assess, monitor, and control to ensure that their activities are performed in a safe and sound manner and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. These laws and regulations include, but are not limited to, those designed to protect consumers and those addressing financial crimes.

The guide offers potential considerations, resources, and examples through each stage of the third-party relationship and may be a helpful resource for community banks. While the guide illustrates the principles discussed in the third-party risk management guidance issued by the agencies in June 2023, it is not a substitute for that guidance.

You just read:

Agencies issue guide to assist community banks to develop and implement third-party risk management practices

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more