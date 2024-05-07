Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with First Citizens Bank of Butte
May 07, 2024
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with First Citizens Bank of Butte
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
First Citizens Bank of Butte, Butte, Montana
Written Agreement dated May 2, 2024
