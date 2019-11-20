Root Engineers Honored as Winner in 2019 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

Engineering firm specializing in the cannabis industry wins Bronze Stevie® Award for Company of the Year

I am proud to see Root Engineers honored in such a prestigious, national award program.” — Laura Breit, PE

BEND, OREGON, USA, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Root Engineers , a professional engineering firm specializing in the cannabis industry, has been named the winner of a Bronze StevieAward in the Company of the Year category in the 16th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business . Root Engineers is owned and operated by Laura J. Breit, PE, who is the CEO of both Root Engineers and ColeBreit Engineering. Root Engineers is the cannabis-focused division of the firm, and provides engineering, design and consulting services for cannabis cultivation and processing facilities across the country.The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run - worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and all that our company has accomplished over the past year,” said Laura Breit, CEO of Root Engineers. “I am proud to see Root Engineers honored in such a prestigious, national award program.”More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 90 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Root Engineers won in the Company of the Year Category for Business Services. Root Engineers was recognized in the 2019 StevieAwards for Women in Business because of the high average score they received from the judges based on their innovation, leadership and depth of experience in the cannabis space.Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 business professionals around the world, working on eight juries.“In its 16th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations from women in organizations of all types, in 25 nations,” said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards. “We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year’s Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements.”Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women To learn more about Root Engineers, visit https://rootengineers.com/ ###About Root EngineersRoot Engineers, a division of established firm ColeBreit Engineering, is a team of licensed professional engineers providing engineering, design, and consulting services for cannabis cultivation and processing facilities across the country. Root Engineers began building partnerships in its home state of Oregon in 2014 with growers, architects, contractors, and investors. With more than 100 years of combined engineering experience and more than 80 cannabis engineering projects in their portfolio, Root Engineers is a market leader in engineering services including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and process engineering. www.rootengineers.com @rootengineersAbout the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Middle East Stevie Awards. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com



