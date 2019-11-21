6th Annual 4 Gen Leader Awards Pepco Edison Place Gallery, 702 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Alliances for Action: Coalitions, Collaboration and Partnerships

Four Generation Awardees range in ages from their teens to an octogenarian working on energy efficiency, clean energy, the circular economy and building sustainable communities!” — Janine Finnell, Executive Director Leaders in Energy

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leaders in Energy Hosts 6th Annual Four Generations of Leaders Awards on Friday, Dec. 6th, 6:00-9:00 pm, Pepco Edison Place Gallery, Washington DCLeaders in Energy (LE) is a nonprofit organization working to build a global action network to advance clean energy and sustainable solutions.Join us at The 6th Annual Four Generations of Leaders in Clean Energy & Sustainable Solutions Awards and Holiday Celebration. Learn and be inspired! Our multigenerational award-winners are building alliances for action to help accelerate and scale solutions for a greener & positive future. These diverse leaders are making progress in energy efficiency, clean energy, the circular economy by reducing plastics and food waste, and sustainable communities.Our honorees’ ages span from teens to 80s! We are never too young or too old, or middle-aged, to make a true difference! Make intriguing new friends who care as much as you do about clean energy and sustainability, locally and globally, who love to talk about it and act on it. Celebrate and network with people working in green careers and businesses, clean energy and sustainability solutions!We need each and all of us to create the energy transition and re-green our ways!Enjoy delicious food and beverages, including Naked Lunch Bowls and veg-friendly dishes from MOM’s Organic Market. Our fun silent auction includes free memberships and event tickets from local environmental groups, green architecture and energy management books, an environmental movie by a local producer plus more!Our 2019 Four Generation Awardees are:• Gen Z/ Millennial: The Eco Teen Action Network (part of the Global Co-Lab and Smithsonian Optimism project) with its 3 Hubs on Climate Change, Responsible Consumption and Zero Hunger. (The Eco Teen Action Network Ambassadors are: Ashley Cheung, Eva Leikikh, Krithika Layalala, Kayla Peale, Sydney Rico, and Marieka Staheli)• Gen X: Julia Cohen, Co-Founder and Manager of the Plastic Pollution Coalition, comprised of over 1000 organizations, businesses, and thought leaders in 60 countries working toward a world free of plastic pollution and its toxic impact on humans, animals, waterways, the ocean, and the environment.• Baby Boomer, Eric Goplerud, Founder and Chairperson of the Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions (FACS), which helps people of faith develop local solutions to the climate crisis. FACS works with congregations to develop Green Teams give them resources to implement sustainability initiatives, programs, and education for environmental stewardship.• World War II, Andrew Euston, Urban Ecological Designer, who under several Presidential administrations, led one of the first Federal governmental efforts to recognize the importance of non-partisan efforts to integrate social, economic, and environmental planning and design in Community Sustainability programming at the US Dept. of Housing and Urban Development. He also helped stimulate the formation of the President's Council on Sustainable Development and continues to explore ways in which to improve communities.PLUS Emerging Leaders:• Karen Campblin and Lee Williams, Co-Chairs Green New Deal Virginia Coalition and• Mitra Kashani , Founder , Mason Environmental Justice AllianceWhen and Where:Friday, December 6th, 6:00 – 9:00 pm, at the Pepco Edison Place Gallery, 702 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20001Leaders in Energy brings people together to share success stories on technological, social and economic innovation that lead to action and impact to create a more sustainable energy system, economy, and world. In addition, through our events and workshops, we help people to find green jobs, build green careers, and connect businesses who offer sustainable solutions with those in the market who are seeking green economy solutions. Learn more about our mission and programs here Registration: https://bit.ly/2QidLvF TICKETS: Early bird prices thru 11/29 –$40 adults; Student/Jobseeker $30Regular Price – $50 adults; Student/Jobseeker $40Bring a friend & get 50% off 2nd ticket!$60 at the door.Thanks to our event sponsors which include Longenecker & Associates, MOM's Organic Market, and Pepco.“When you want to go fast, go alone, but when you want to go far, go together – African proverb



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.