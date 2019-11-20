Agenda Released for SMi’s 3rd Annual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference in London

SMi Reports: Registration has officially opened for the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems conference in London, in April 2020

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The potential of Robotic and Autonomous Systems (RAS) has been recognised by the UK MoD. A multi-million-pound Transformation Fund will be used to fast track military robotics projects onto the battlefield this year. Enhanced RAS systems enable militaries to see more, understand more, cover a greater area and be more lethal, these game-changing capabilities are increasingly important in today’s digital battlespace.With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to host the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems conference returning to London on the 1st-2nd April 2020, for its third successful year. The key focuses of the conference will revolve around the 5 priorities established by the UK MoD in the development of RAS. This includes situational awareness, lethality, manoeuvrability, survivability and sustainability , as well as cover other main themes such as counter-IED , deep learning, AI, international cooperation, or communication systems.For those interested in attending, there is a £400 early bird discount expiring on the 13th December. Register at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/einPR1 The 2020 agenda features over 5 hours of dedicated networking time, more than 19 thought-provoking presentations and two exclusive panel discussions.The speaker line-up for Military RAS 2020:CONFERENCE CHAIRMAN:Brigadier (Ret’d) Ian Cameron-Mowat, Former Head of Force Protection, British ArmyHOST NATION SPEAKERS:• Major Alex Bayliss, SO1 Robotics and Autonomous Systems, Future Force Development, Capability Directorate, British Army• Major Martin Laverack, Requirements Manager 1, Special ProjectsExplosive Ordnance Disposal and Search, DE&S MOD• Major Luke Wilson, Land Requirements Manager, DE&S MOD• Major Jamie Woodsend, SO2 Army Warfighting Experiment,Infantry Trials and Development Unit, British Army• Mr Peter Stockel, Fellow – Autonomous Systems & Innovation AutonomyChallenge Lead, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory• Dr Ivan Petrunin, Lecturer in Digital Signal Processing for AutonomousSystems, Cranfield University• Professor Hyo Sang Shin, Professor in GNC, Cranfield University• Mr Andy Fawkes, Director, Thinke CompanyINTERNATIONAL MILITARY AND EXPERT SPEAKERS:• Dr Robert Sadowski SES, Army Chief Roboticist Robotics ST, US Army (subject to final confirmation)• Lieutenant Colonel Sten Allik, Senior Staff Officer/Future Solutions, Estonian Defence Forces• Lieutenant Colonel Jon Bodenhamer, Product Manager, Applique and Large Unmanned Ground Systems, PEO CS&CSS, US Army• Lieutenant Colonel Martijn Hadicke, Project Leader NLD Army Robot Autonomous Systems, 13th Infantry Brigade, Netherlands Army• Lieutenant Colonel Robin Smith, SO1 Robotics and Autonomous Systems, Future Land Warfare Branch, Australian Army• Captain J. Evan Inglett, Ground Combat Branch Head, United States Marine Corps Warfighting Lab• Staff Sergeant Matt Foglesong, Robotics and Autonomy Branch Head, United States Marine Corps Warfighting Lab• Dr Martin Hagström, Programme Manager Weapon and Protection, Defence and Security Systems, FOI• Mr Ted Maciuba, Deputy Director, Robotics Requirements, Maneuver Capabilities Development Integration Directorate, Futures and Concepts Center US Army Futures Command• Senior Representative, FLIR• Mr Keith Mallon, Campaign Manager – Land Autonomy, QinetiQNext year’s conference will have a new focus on robotic platoon vehicles, autonomy and manned/unmanned teaming and delegates will hear new speakers from the UK, US, Estonia, Sweden and Australia.The newly released brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is available to download at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/einPR1 Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems1st – 2nd April 2020London, UKGold Sponsor: FLIRSponsors: Lockheed Martin & QinetiQFor delegate enquiries:Please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44(0)207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries:Please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



