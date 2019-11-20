Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions advises ICM on Equity Investment by Private Buyer

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions has successfully completed the private equity investment in Industrial Chimney Maintenance (‘ICM’), one of Canada’s leading industrial chimney repair and maintenance contracting service companies. Beacon was engaged as an exclusive advisor to ICM in the summer of 2019 and the deal team worked round-the-clock to compile a comprehensive information memorandum, a list of potential buyers and confidentially market the opportunity, culminating in the transaction completing in November 2019.

Given the complex nature of ICM’s operations, a major challenge in the process was finding the right investor with a comprehensive understanding of the specific industry. Beacon, through its diverse network of industry professionals and marketing channels, was able to identify the perfect fit for its client. With over 20 years of experience as a structural and geotechnical engineer, the equity partner brings experience managing engineering & design, as well as, installation projects across the globe. Beacon’s team stayed involved through the due diligence process ensuring smooth information exchange and maintaining the confidentiality of the process. After a 60-day due diligence period, the transaction completed in November 2019, five months from initial engagement.

With over 35 years of experience, ICM is a rope access repair and maintenance contractor for industrial structures such as chimneys and flare stacks. The business has an exceptional safety record and is recognized as a key player in its industry niche. Headquartered in Claremont, Ontario, ICM is currently Canada's largest chimney maintenance repair company. In 2005, ICM began to expand its operations into the Caribbean region and has since built a network of key suppliers and local partners offering a full range of services in Canada, the Caribbean and South America.

Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions is a full-service M&A advisory firm with offices across Ontario and in Washington, D.C. Beacon’s services include business valuations, targeted confidential marketing, qualification and pre-screening of prospects, assistance in the negotiation and due diligence stages in a holistic Transaction Advisory approach. Beacon is a two-time recipient of the Consumer Choice Award for Best Business Brokerage Firm in Toronto, and a member of several international M&A organizations.



