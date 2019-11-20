RNA Therapeutics 2020 to Highlight Developments in Delivery Mechanisms

RNA Therapeutics 2020

SMi Reports: Delivery Mechanisms will be a key focus of the RNA Therapeutics conference taking place in London on 18th – 20th February 2020.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 11th annual RNA Therapeutics conference will take place in London on 18th – 20th February. This year’s event will explore the latest discoveries in oligonucleotide-based therapeutics, novel mRNA technology, immunotherapy and vaccines. Developments in delivery mechanism technologies will feature as a key topic.Register by 29th November to save £200 at: www.therapeutics-rna.com/einpr5 Researchers have seen promising results related to major challenges in the field of delivery mechanisms . RNA Therapeutics 2020 will feature expert presentations related to overcoming these challenges, including, intracellular delivery, stability and immune response activation.Presentations Highlighting Delivery Mechanisms include:Optimising Nanoparticle Mediated Delivery of siRNAs to Treat Cancer and Fibrosis- David Evans, CSO, Sirnaomics, IncDesign of Safe and Potent Nucleic Acid Therapeutics- Pete Lutwyche, CTO, Genevant SciencesOvercoming Lung Barriers to siRNA Delivery in Cystic Fibrosis through Tailored Lipid/Polymer Hybrid Nanaparticles-Francesca Ungaro, Associate Professor, University Of Napoli Federico IiAiming at Delivering RNA to Tumours Using Intra-Venous Injections- Steve Pascolo, Founder and CEO, Miescher PharmaRNA Therapeutics 2020 will feature presentations by more than 18 industry leaders. In addition to delivery technologies, experts will cover topics, such as, clinical translation, applications of RNA-based drugs for modulation of gene and protein expression and genome editing Download the event brochure from www.therapeutics-rna.com/einpr5 RNA TherapeuticsFocus Day: 18th February 2020Conference: 19th – 20th February 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKProudly sponsored by:ChemGenes | Thermo Fisher Scientific--- ENDS –Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168For all delegate enquiries, contact Hakam Panum on +44 (0)20 7827 6128About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



