Sanofi to Present at Disruptive Technologies in Pharma 2020

Disruptive Technologies in Pharma Conference 2020

SMI Reports: Sanofi will deliver a presentation at the inaugural Disruptive Technologies in Pharma conference taking place in London on 20 – 21 London 2020.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sanofi joins a programme filled with expert presentations from a variety of industry leaders. Sanofi, a global leader in the biopharmaceuticals , is at the forefront of the digital therapeutics industry. The company has recently signed an agreement with global mental health technology leader, Happify Health, to advance digital therapeutics for individuals living with multiple sclerosis ( MS ).Secure you spot by 29th November to save £100 off the cost of registration: www.disruptivetech-pharma.com/einPR6 Bram Van Leeuwen, Lead Digital Innovation will deliver Sanofi’s presentation at Disruptive Technologies in Pharma 2020.His presentation titled ‘Implementation Eats Strategy for Breakfast’ will highlight:• 80% of innovations don’t scale to the doctor’s office• Patient and nurse included development is key to success• Implementation is not a project, you need a change model, or you will end up frustrated• Define your change strategy based on the topic, location, therapeutic area and your timeframeAdditional conference presenters include:Chair Person: Karl Hess, Managing Director, OnDigitalHealth ConsultingSpeakers:• Joseph Dalton, Global Lead Digital Health Solutions and Medical Outcomes, Novartis• Umair Aslam, e-Health Lead, MSD• Bhushan Bonde, Head of IT - Early Solution Innovation Development, UCB• Vladimir Anisimov, Principal Data Scientist, Amgen• Jessica Shull, European Lead, Digital Therapeutics AllianceVisit the event website to learn more and download the brochure: www.disruptivetech-pharma.com/einPR6 Disruptive Technologies in Pharma20th – 21st January 2020London, UK--- ENDS –Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network.



