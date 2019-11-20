FCC Environment presents at Energy from Waste 2019

Energy from Waste 2019

SMi Reports: FCC Environment’s Gillian Sinclair to speak at SMi’s 12th Annual Energy from Waste, in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi group’s Energy from Waste will return for its 12th year on 3rd- 4th December 2019, in London. The two-day conference will discuss the importance of the Energy from Waste (EfW) industry in providing infrastructure and energy, which will delve into increasing the move towards greener and sustainable regulations . Furthermore, the conference will explore topics such as: the impact of energy regulations and government policy on the UK market; experiences from the UK EfW sector and international projects and financing future beyond PPP (Public-Private Partnerships).SMi is delighted to announce that Gillian Sinclair will be speaking at the conference next month. Gillian is the Head of Development for one of the leading waste and resource management companies in the UK, FCC Environment.Gillian, will present on ‘Challenges faced when developing one of Europe’s largest Energy from Waste plants in the UK’ covering:• Future developments – what is expected from the plant• Technical information• Stages of the project implementation • Financing options• Production (electricity, waste)• Operational problems• Social aspectsConfirmed registrations include: Standard Kessel Baumgarte, Environmental Protection Fund, Kalka, Clean Energy Enterprises, Coffin Turbo Pump and TG Mess-, Steuer- und RegeltechnikFor the full agenda and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download at www.efw-event.com/einPR7 Energy from Waste3-4 December 2019London, UKProudly sponsored by: BMH Technology | Steinmüller Babcock Environment | TURBODENFor sponsorship enquiries or to register, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)20 7827 6156--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



