Benefits of Skin Exfoliation

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is skin exfoliation really helpful or is it just something spas and skin clinics do for profit?

The American Academy of Dermatology says exfoliation can be good, provided it is done right. The problem is home remedies that are often too rough on the skin and damage it more than help.

The experts at Skin Sense Wellness in LA have many reasons why this process, when done properly at a skin exfoliation spa, is beneficial to skin.

1) Unclogs pores

Dead skin cells can clog pores, leading to whiteheads and blackheads. While neither is dangerous, they are certainly unsightly. Proper skin cleaning between exfoliation sessions also reduces the recurrence of this problem.

2) Better skincare penetration

“When you remove a layer of dead skin, you expose a layer of fresh, vibrant cells. That is where you want any skincare product to start to work,” said Marion Simms at Skin Sense Wellness. “Everything gets properly absorbed rather than simply sitting on the skin surface and products are not wasted.”

3) Skin tone

Exfoliation reduces dark spots and rough texture skin. It can even remove acne blemishes and some scars. “However, this is not a one-and-done process. It can take many treatments over a period of months and sometimes up to a year to completely eliminate the problem,” Ms. Simms said.

4) Regeneration

Skin that is exfoliated properly produces new skin cells more rapidly. “Your skin looks healthy and more vibrant and certainly more youthful,” Ms. Simms maintains.

5) Collagen

Exfoliation spurs collagen production in the skin. Collagen is a protein and nature’s filler; your body produces it naturally. “It is a building block that supports the skin and reduces signs ofaging and wrinkling,” Ms. Simms said. “So, exfoliation is definitely a vital step to include in your regular skin care routine, both at home and during your spa visits,” she recommends.

For more information about where to get skin exfoliation or to make an appointment, visit http://www.skinsensewellness.com or call 323.653.4701.







