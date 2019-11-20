OBGYN Specialist Dr. William Dillon to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

WILLIAMSVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The health and wellness of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby are bound to each other. When the health of one is compromised, both are at risk.

Dr. William Dillon has devoted his career to maternal-fetal medicine, a sub-specialty of OB/GYN dedicated to the health concerns of mothers with high-risk pregnancies.

“High-risk" circumstances are typically identified the beginning of pregnancy, particularly if the mother is diabetic, hypertensive or if she's had previous pregnancy problems. Sometimes the risk occurs at the very end of term when the integrity of the placenta is compromised. Furthermore, the risk of prematurity skyrockets for women with multiple pregnancies.

While the risk is assigned to the mother, there can be instances when the mother is fine, but the baby is not, such as down syndrome or congenital heart disease.

Certified high-risk obstetricians can make such a tremendous difference in outcomes.

“All women must have access to high-risk care because high-risk circumstances can arise at any time during any pregnancy,” says Dr. Dillon. “You can't do obstetrics by remote control. You have to be ready for it. You’ve got to be there.”

Of course it’s difficult to create a physician/patient relationship when patients are frightened, confused, or even angry. Dr. Dillon says you have to cut through those emotions to explain to the parents and sometimes and family what’s going on.

“Whatever position you come down on whether the fetus is human or not, it's a miracle, right? A new light and a precious life,” says Dr. Dillon. “The joy is in watching the response of the family. Once the mother sees her baby and holds the baby in her arms, that's really a joyous occasion. You really can't imagine how people can be so happy. That's part of the reason why you want to do it.”

Dr. William Dillon is Professor Emeritus at SUNY Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. William Dillon MD in an interview with Jim Masters on November 22nd at 12pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389



