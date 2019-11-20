R4G Launches Exclusive Reward 'Fine Dining Delivered' to Enjoy Best Restaurants

Enjoy your favorite restaurant dishes at home or in the office Refer Your Tech Friends for Jobs & Enjoy $1,000 Limited Edition Fine Dining Reward We're a Fun Staffing Agency Helping Clients Find The Best Talent, Only Represent Talented Professionals & Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals that help fund kids' causes in LA; with $1,000 gift cards toward the best food delivery companies.

Love to Do More Good & Have Fun? Participate in R4G & Enjoy Food Too. We're rewarding 100 Limited Edition $1,000 Gift Cards for Grubhub, Postmates & UberEats.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good, Rewarding LA

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes (and school programs); and rewarding referrals with fun food perks. In 2020, our agency is rewarding 100 referrals with $1,000 gift cards to enjoy L.A.'s exclusive fine dining reward; 'the best dishes delivered to your home or office.'According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Before I became a recruiter, I was a teacher, and for the past 5 years I have sponsored community based kids' creative writing contests to inspire participation. Want to help us make a difference in kids' lives? Then, make a referral that leads to a placement to enjoy a $1,000 limited edition gift card with Grubhub, Postmates, or UberEats."How to Earn Fine Dining Reward1. Email Jen(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to see how to participate.2. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; earns a $1,000 gift card to favorite food delivery service.3. Person who participates can choose to forgo any portion of $1,000 reward to donate to favorite LA based nonprofit.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Join us to have fun for good. Now you can use your social network to benefit the community, and enjoy fine dining too, simply participate in R4G to do both!"AboutRecruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs to use their talent for good. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. R4G generates proceeds to fund Kid causes, fun creative contests, and purposeful experiences that transform people's lives www.RecruitingforGood.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA Fun for Good a purposeful service with a mission to inspire Fun for Good by celebrating and rewarding kids, men and women too, Who Do More Good...Enjoy L.A.'s Best Foodie Goodies Visit www.RewardingLA.com ...Want to help fund causes, and Earn exclusive $1,000 Food Rewards Then, Make Referrals to R4G to Enjoy Both.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.