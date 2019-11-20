Advanced Biofuels Canada’s national voice continues to grow in scope and services

Advanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) announces further expansion of its membership.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Our organization continues to grow, as we tap into our member’s global span to bring the best of decarbonization policy guidance to Canada and its provinces. Our objective of a strong, unified industry voice has never been more relevant in the face of rising societal expectations for an accelerated transition from fossil fuels. The technologies our members deploy continue to diversify, building on biofuels’ strengths with growth into synthetic fuels and novel feedstock streams,” stated ABFC board chair, Kent Engelbrecht.The new members include fuel marketers, global technology developers, and strategic intelligence services providers:Argus Media is a leading independent provider of energy and commodity price benchmarks. Argus reports on international biofuel and biomass markets, including ethanol, feedstock markets and RINs.Carbon Engineering is a Canadian-based clean energy company, founded in 2009, leading the commercialization of groundbreaking technology that captures CO₂ directly from the atmosphere, and synthesizes it into clean, affordable transportation fuels.Elbow River Marketing is a North American marketer/wholesaler of a range of energy products, with a niche focus on shipping with its own large fleet of tank cars. Its refined products business includes ethanol and biodiesel plant sales and logistics expertise across the continent.VERBIO North America is a subsidiary of VERBIO AG, a leading independent manufacturer and supplier of biofuels to Germany and Europe, with substantial recent US and Canadian acquisitions in advanced biofuels.In July 2018, ABFC announced the addition of Canada Clean Fuels, Canfor Pulp, EcoEngineers, and Honeywell UOP to its membership.Fuels regulations under development by federal and provincial governments will result in new and expanded markets for non-fossil clean fuels such as advanced biofuels. To realize the domestic economic development potential of larger markets, Advanced Biofuels Canada has released the ‘Roadmap to 2030’ sector report on clean liquid fuel investment in Canada. The report identifies private sector investment potential of over $6 billion to build production capacity and infrastructure to transition to non-fossil, low carbon fuels use by 2030.Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels. Our members are global leaders in commercial production of advanced biofuels, with over 14 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Our members include Canada’s leading advanced biofuels producers and technology innovators and are actively developing new clean liquid fuels production and distribution assets and operations in Canada. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members, visit: www.advancedbiofuels.ca



