Do Travelers Take Trips or Do Trips Take Travelers?

Adventure takes Travelers on A Blind Date with the World

We maintain people don’t take adventures, that adventures should take people. And the best trips take people out of their comfort zones.” — William D. Chalmers

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traveling is not as adventurous as it once was. Been There. Done that. What’s next?

The Global Scavenger Hunt asks the provocative question: When was the last time you did something for the first time? And the answer is: It has been too long!

This annual travel adventure adds a unique twist to the world of travel by taking thrill-seekers out of their comfort zones and taking them on “A Blind Date with the World” to ten mystery countries scattered around the globe over 23-days next Spring. Think about it: You know when you will be traveling around the world, but you won’t know where you will be traveling to!

The Global Scavenger Hunt takes and exclusive group of just 15 two-person teams around-the-world visiting at least ten countries over three-weeks between April 17 & May 9, 2020. The world travel championship’s philosophy is that anyone can get to a place — to be somewhere — but having travelers figure out thoughtfully crafted and curated scavenges once they get there — Wherever there is? — Is just part of this ultimate adventure. This is not your parents travel adventure!

“We maintain people don’t take adventures, that adventures should take people. And the best trips take people out of their comfort zones,” chuckles William D. Chalmers the Event Director. “Having visited 85 countries in 15 years, we are advocates of creative and experiential travel — always looking to bring back the magic of travel by letting our would-be adventurers be creative, resourceful and enjoy the serendipity of travel.”

The Global Scavenger Hunt travel adventure is all about travelers using their Travel IQ to complete a series of authentic, challenging and highly-participatory site-doing scavenges (immersive micro-adventures) in a competition against other great travelers, all vying for The World’s Greatest Travelers trophy — and a FREE trip around the world. The world travel championship event is life-changing for participants. This transformational journey is life changing.

Conde Nast Traveler calls it, “The best trip to take....” Outside magazine bills it as, “One of the most amazing trips in the world!” National Geographic says that, “Like Survivor, the Amazing Race…all rolled into one except with much more cultural interaction.”

The 23-day international event is limited to 15 teams of two; with the US$25,000 per team entry fee including: all international airfare, first class hotels, 40% of meals and special event-sponsored travel gear. Single travelers are welcome to apply with all travelers interviewed for suitability. Please contact GreatEscape Adventures at +1.310.281.7809 or apply online at GlobalScavengerHunt.com. (CST#207105340).

