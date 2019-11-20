Following a Century of Tradition, the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre Performs its Final Show of the Year

The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre who performed the murder mystery pulp fiction story, “Murder Afloat” on June 22nd at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater in the historic Bank Building.

The Scientology Info Center announces the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre’s final 2019 performance on Nov. 30th honoring nearly 100 years of radio-styled entertainment.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radios have been used in households across America since 1920. It was an inexpensive, but enthralling medium of entertainment that people could enjoy in the comfort of their own homes. Before that, people mostly went to the theatre if they wanted live entertainment. By 1922, 60 percent of all homes in the United States owned radios – and radio stations went from 1 to some 600 different stations.

“Back in the day, families used to gather around the radio and listen to stories such as, ‘War of the Worlds’ by H.G. Wells or ‘The Whistler’ and were captivated by these radio dramas,” said Joanie Sigal, the multi-talented director and narrator of the show. She continued, “The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre carries on that almost 100 year-old tradition by providing similar dramatic readings, but with a modern twist. We keep this entertainment medium alive with actors in costumes, sound effects and dramatic acting throughout the story. The attendees become the ‘studio audience.’ For many, it’s an ‘out of this world’ experience.”

Amber Skjelset, manager of the Scientology Info Center and event organizer, said, “The troupe will perform two of the many pulp fiction stories by L. Ron Hubbard from the ‘30s and ‘40s.” These Sci-fi and fantasy stories, The Battle of Wizards and The Planet Builders, depict how science, magic, and ingenuity can either save or build new worlds. ‘Creative’, ‘intriguing,’ and ‘entertaining’ are just some of the ways guests describe the shows and experience.

L. Ron Hubbard was among the most prolific and popular writers through the Golden Age of Pulp Fiction. Indeed, between 1934 and 1940, some 140 L. Ron Hubbard tales appeared in the pages of legendary pulp magazines-often as many as three titles an issue and bylined under some fifteen pen names. With 19 New York Times bestsellers and more than 350 million copies of his works in circulation, Mr. Hubbard is among the most acclaimed and widely read authors of our time.

Jerry, a regular guest to the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast theatre performances said after a show,

“I really appreciate the authenticity and ‘old style’ radio feel that is reminiscent of the days when imagination was used instead of technology. The cast were very talented! It was a pleasure!”

To reserve seats or to learn more about the event, contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



