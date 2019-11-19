Execs In The Know Is Taking Customer Response Summit Coast to Coast in 2020

Global customer experience industry leader Execs In The Know is thrilled to officially announce the 2020 schedule for Customer Response Summit (CRS).

With powerful speakers in the lineup, we’re looking forward to setting the agenda for the next 10 years of customer experience excellence.” — Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder of Execs In The Know

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience industry leader Execs In The Know is thrilled to officially announce the 2020 schedule for Customer Response Summit (CRS). With two more exciting events on the agenda, CRS is going coast to coast, and beach to beach from Hollywood, Florida on March 2-4, 2020, all the way to San Diego, CA on October 5-7, 2020 to celebrate 10 years of inspiring excellence in customer experience (CX). Registration for CRS Hollywood is live with an invitation to save the dates for CRS San Diego. Interested CX leaders can stay informed by subscribing to Execs In The Know updates.

CRS Hollywood is set to take place at the beautiful Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort as attendees will learn, share, network, and engage to innovate while overlooking the one-of-a-kind Hollywood Beach. Guests are in for three days of collaborating with top-level executives from some of the world’s biggest brands with the shared goal of collectively setting the agenda for the future of CX. For 100 years, the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort has enchanted visitors with lavish amenities amidst a quaint, relaxing vibe. This 17-story venue inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of Jimmy Buffett will set the stage for a year of inviting and educational beachfront Customer Response Summits.

Additionally, save the date for CRS San Diego at Hotel Del Coronado on October 5-7, 2020 as Customer Response Summit promises more insights into customer experience hot topics, powerful speakers, and breathtaking beaches on the West Coast. Stay tuned for more information to follow on CRS San Diego.

“We are excited to celebrate our 10-year anniversary and look at 2020 as a banner year to attend our Customer Response Summit events,” said Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder of Execs In The Know. “With powerful speakers in the lineup, we’re looking forward to setting the agenda for the next 10 years of customer experience excellence.”

Customer Response Summit is one of the world’s most interactive gatherings of customer experience leaders featuring execs from household brands seeking to expand their networks and take away key insights into how to delight their customers. Top-level brands and select Execs In The Know business partners and associates will be on hand to deliver spirited keynotes, interactive sessions, expert panel discussions, and data-driven case studies. Additionally, the event includes an exciting industry tour, the release of the latest Customer Experience Management Benchmark (CXMB) report to detail the hottest year-over-year trends within the industry, and so much more.

To register for CRS Hollywood, visit this link below:

https://www.cvent.com/events/crs-hollywood-florida/registration-4ef475911d9849d3bd12a4b23ca269da.aspx?fqp=true

If you are interested in becoming a part of our prestigious community of customer experience leaders, you can request to join our online community called Know It All (KIA) here: https://community.execsintheknow.com



About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know is a global community of customer experience (CX) professionals focused on setting agenda for CX by providing opportunities for CX leaders to learn, share, network, and engage. Execs In The Know gives brands a platform to share and gain insights, benchmark their brand, stay on top of the latest trends in CX, and create lasting relationships with their peers – “Leaders Learning From Leaders.” Execs In The Know holds numerous live events each year including Customer Response Summit, Subject Matter Briefings, Lunch & Learns, and Leadership Dinners. They also offer industry content and thought leadership through their webinars, reports, Know It All online community, and various other social media groups. To learn more about Execs In The Know visit: www.execsintheknow.com.

Check out our latest CRS event video from Denver to see what you will experience.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.