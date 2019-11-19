Bend, Oregon's Holiday Season is Brighter in the Old Mill District

Celebrate with a variety of activities at the Bend, Oregon shopping district in the heart of Central Oregon

BEND, OR, USA, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holidays hit full swing in the Old Mill District on Thanksgiving Day when racers hit the pathways to work off the day’s planned calories at the I Like Pie Run. Festivities continue the next day when Santa hitches a helicopter ride to the Les Schwab Amphitheater, touching down on Friday, November 29 around 10:00 am. He’ll make his way to SantaLand , located this year in the space between REI and Grafletics, to kick off a whole series of holiday happenings all the way through December.I Like Pie RunDon’t miss a marvelous Turkey Day tradition, Bend’s famous I Like Pie fun run on Thanksgiving morning, November 28 at 9 am. Choose from an untimed 5k community run/walk and a shorter untimed family-fun run/walk, both of which start and finish in the Old Mill District’s Center Plaza. Better yet, you’ll earn some post-race pie and all proceeds from the run go to NeighborImpact and Girls on the Run. Participants are encouraged to bring 5lbs of non-perishable food per person to donate. Register here: http://www.footzonebend.com/happenings/i-like-pie/ SantaLand: “Celebrity Santa” is BackIn the magical place called SantaLand, located this year in the space between REI and Grafletics, children can capture Santa’s ear with their hearts’ desires while our photographer captures the moment on film. Local celebrities – such as local, county and state officials and personalities - will take turns as the big guy in red, so parents are invited to secretly guess who’s Santa’s helper. Santa will be in SantaLand from 11am-5pm on the following dates:Friday-Sunday, November 29-December 1Friday- Sunday, December 6-8Friday-Sunday, December 13-15Daily, December 19-23Black Friday BonanzaThe Old Mill District is pulling out all the stops for the biggest shopping day of the season with huge discounts up to 60% off, plus amazing one-of-a-kind deals. Get the most out of Black Friday and small business Saturday with great specials from independent, regional and national stores, all in a beautiful environment that keeps stress low. Complete list here: https://www.oldmilldistrict.com/blog/shopping/black-friday-specials-events/ Tree of Joy: Spreading the Magic of ChristmasA partnership between the Salvation Army, the four Rotary Clubs of Bend and the Old Mill District, the Tree of Joy – located in SantaLand in the Old Mill District – was created to ensure that every child in Central Oregon experiences the joy of Christmas. This year’s tree inside SantaLand will be open from Friday-Sunday between November 29 - December 15, between 11 am – 5 pm for name selection and gift drop-off. Gifts must be unwrapped or in gift bags and must arrive before 5 pm on December 15. The Hampton Inn & Suites in the Old Mill District will also take gifts through December 16.Carolers: Music of the SeasonEnjoy roving musical performances throughout December by local groups such as the Youth Choir of Central Oregon, Mountain View High School Adante Jazz Choir, High Desert Middle School Jazz Choir, Summit High School Choir, Sisters High School Jazz Choir, Bend Senior High School Choir, Trinity Lutheran High School Chamber Choir, High Desert Men’s Barbershop, and the Victorian Carolers. Check the Old Mill District website for a full schedule of performances.Chanukah CelebrationEach year, on the first day of Chanukah, the Old Mill District hosts a community menorah lighting. Everyone is invited to Center Plaza on Sunday, December 22 at 4:30 pm, where the ceremony will be presented by the Chabad of Central Oregon. Festivities include a chocolate coin drop, hot drinks, potato latkes and Chanukah music. Everyone is welcome.Tumalo Creek Holiday Lights Paddle ParadeGet some lights and holiday decorations on that kayak and join your community Friday, December 13 for the Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe Annual Holiday Lights Paddle Parade. Paddlers should meet at the Tumalo Creek shop to finish up their decorating endeavors at 3 pm and the crowd will depart from the dock at 4 pm to paddle upstream to the Old Mill District Flag Bridge. On the way back down, the crew will assemble in formation and give some photo opportunities for the decorated boats. Spectators should plan on seeing the decorated boats from approximately 4:15-6 pm.About the Old Mill DistrictOne of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas, and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. The Old Mill District – Bend’s most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience. www.oldmilldistrict.com ###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.