Commercial Credit Rating Upgraded for Private Jet Charter Company New Flight Charters

The Most-Accredited Jet Charter Company New Flight Charters has it's credit rating increased amidst it's jet charter growth. Private Jet Charter since 2004 New Flight Charters

The Most-Accredited Jet Charter Brokerage has its Commercial Credit Rating Component Upgraded as Charter Flight Growth Continues.

DENVER, CO, USA, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Flight Charters, the leading On-Demand private jet charter brokerage, received an upgrade of its commercial credit rating by D&BDun & Bradstreet amidst 2019 business growth.New Flight Charters has averaged 13.2% annual grown for 15 years and was named to the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll as a fastest growing U.S. company four different years.According to D&B, “The D&B Credit Rating is a system that measures a firm’s size and composite credit appraisal, based on information in a company’s interim or fiscal year balance sheet and an overall evaluation of the firm’s creditworthiness.”New Flight Charters’ current D&Bcomposite credit rating is the highest possible, coded “1R2”, defined as “Good”. The Delinquency Predictor component of the rating was recently upgraded to Class 1-Low Risk, the best possible rating.Company credit ratings, details and reports are available online from D&BTHE INDUSTRY'S MOST-ACCREDITEDProud to be one of few in the private jet charter industry with a commercial credit rating. New Flight Charters has been credit-rated since 2004 when it was recognized with a DUNS number and approved as a U.S. Government Contractor. New Flight Charters has payment Terms with 115 leading aircraft operators and management providers.New Flight Charters is the most-accredited charter company in the U.S. and a recognized ARGUS-Registered Broker- one of just thirty-nine ARGUS-rated charter brokers worldwide, and is one of only five approved U.S. members of the international Air Charter Association.AIR CHARTER INDUSTRY CREDENTIALS REPORTThe first in the air charter industry, New Flight Charters has provided a factual Company Credentials Report with financial, credit, background and audit information to industry partners since 2010. The report is updated bi-annually and publicly available on the New Flight Charters website.ABOUT NEW FLIGHT CHARTERSCelebrating its 15th Anniversary in 2019, New Flight Charters (@newflightchrtrs) arranges custom flights with top-rated aircraft chosen by the client, with a perfect safety history and the industry’s only Best Price Guarantee. The company is the most accredited in the industry; both ARGUSand Wyvernregistered, Rated A+ and Accredited by the BBB, ACA-approved, rated D&B Gold, named to the Inc. 5000 four consecutive years and is a SAM-Registered U.S. Government Contractor. Fliers choose from the top aircraft makes, models and quotes every flight, from the largest jet charter listings including floating fleets and empty legs . New Flight Charters serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, private families and entrepreneurs.Jet Charter Colorado by New Flight Charters is the complete Colorado jet charter resource and includes all 112 charter aircraft based in the state from 36 FAA-certified operators. Most popular are floating fleet aircraft available to or from Colorado with reduced point-to-point pricing, and available empty legs. The company is a specialist in charter flights to Aspen, Eagle-Vail, Telluride and Steamboat Springs, as well as the Denver-Front Range area.Jackson Hole Jet Charter is the company’s local resource for private charter information and charter flights to and from Jackson Hole and the northern Rockies. Featured are full-industry charter availabilities of empty legs, floating fleet aircraft with special pricing, the full fleet of regionally based aircraft and charter jets transient at Jackson Hole Airport.New Flight Charters was founded in 2004 by successful entrepreneur, pilot and aircraft owner Rick Colson (@rickcolson) who has launched industry leading solutions for private fliers, charter operators and jet charter brokers.For charter quotes or information nationwide, call (800) 732-1653. For Colorado charter information and quotes, call (303) 729-1444. For charter information to or from Jackson Hole, WY call (307) 734-7751.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.