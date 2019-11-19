Secure Channels Readies XOTIC® Core for Network Cameras

Lightweight Cipher Gives OEMs Faster, Stronger Tool to Aid End User Compliance

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure Channels Inc. announced the release of its advanced encryption solution for network camera OEM integration. Secure Channels’ XOTIC® Core cryptosystem gives network camera manufacturers new market advantages for selling encrypted video devices. XOTIC Core encrypts digital video with block cipher strength at streaming cipher speed that allows network camera OEMs to provide more secure cameras without a performance tradeoff. Secure Channels’ announcement comes as video encryption becomes more urgent to end users responsible for safeguarding image data under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Data privacy laws like the CCPA tend to be legally broad. All 50 states have breach notification laws on the books, but California joins states like Nevada, Illinois and New Jersey by enacting a law that permits civil action against entities that fail to protect personal information. Organizations are learning that when the CCPA goes into effect Jan. 1, video captured on their security and safety systems can meet the criteria of “personal information” covered. Video of persons inside an airport, a retail establishment, a casino or a courthouse can form the basis of serious privacy violations in the event of a leak or breach. Organizations seeking to avoid possible liability and penalties under the CCPA are placing more importance on video cybersecurity. XOTIC Core’s encryption gives network camera OEMs a powerful advantage in the race to provide these customers with devices that help them with compliance.

As the General Data Protection Regulation — the CCPA’s model predecessor — continues to motivate data privacy violation fines in the hundreds of millions of dollars, organizations worldwide entrusted with California residents’ personal information are realizing they could be liable for the unauthorized release of sensitive data, including video images. Encryption technologies, if any, that have been integrated into network cameras lean on algorithms that are losing their comparative strength to advancing quantum threats. Others use 20-year-old standards that struggle to keep up with the performance demands of higher-megapixel, higher-frame-rate cameras. XOTIC Core solves for both deficiencies.

“XOTIC was optimized for soundly encrypting streaming data in environments as intensive as those found in the film industry,” explained Secure Channels CEO Richard Blech. “In that kind of extreme protection situation, the cipher needs to be capable of a frictionless deployment, and be lightweight, fast and efficient enough to encrypt high-frame-rate, 4K or 8K video directly from the camera, frame by frame.”

XOTIC excels under the film industry’s punishing workload, providing a level of protection and performance unavailable in other cryptosystems. Its few lines of code fit in devices with virtually zero available battery, CPU, processor or space. XOTIC Core’s digital litheness gives network camera OEMs more versatile encryption and greater performance flexibility as camera technology continues to evolve.

Blech also explained that XOTIC Core’s default encryption key length is already twice the strength of the accepted gold standard integrated into many network cameras today, and it can be set to several times higher for greater protection without added latency. This level of protection satisfies the CCPA’s mandate of “reasonable security” and spares end users from the sharpest penalties in the event of leaked or breached video.

“The CCPA is showing that governing agencies are taking consumer data privacy much more seriously by broadening the liability of and litigation against those tasked with protecting personal information. As such, video security and safety systems now need to be part of every organization’s end-to-end cybersecurity plan,” Blech noted. “When organizations realize that unprotected video is another vulnerability that can subject them to the breach reporting nightmare and resulting financial consequences, they’re going to rely on camera manufacturers to provide future-proof, threat-resistant solutions. XOTIC Core gives camera OEMs the solution.”

About Secure Channels

Secure Channels is a cybersecurity solutions development company based in Irvine, Calif. Our experts engineer and develop high-performance, cost-effective cybersecurity technologies as platform-agnostic software and hardware-ready solutions to protect against present and emerging threats. Our award-winning, cryptanalyst-celebrated solutions include advanced data protection, no-friction encryption, authentication, enterprise confidentiality solutions and proximity-based monitoring and intelligence capabilities.



