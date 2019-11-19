Inmedix to present at the Keiretsu Forum Bay Area Investor Capital Expo on November 21, 2019.

Andrew J. Holman, MD, Inmedix CEO & Co-founder, to highlight immuno-autonomic diagnostics.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmedix, the leader in next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) applications as an informative diagnostic tool in autoimmune disease, today announced that CEO & Co-founder, Andrew J. Holman, MD, will showcase Inmedix at the Investor Capital Expo in San Francisco.

The Keiretsu Forum is the world’s largest angel investor network with over 3000 accredited angel investors throughout 53 chapters spanning 4 continents. Membership includes angel investors, venture capitalists, corporate/institutional investors and serial entrepreneurs that provide early stage seed capital to high-quality, diverse investment opportunities.

The Investor Capital Expo, the premier gathering of the angel capital community, will be held at Julia Morgan Ballroom, 465 California St., San Francisco, CA from 8 am to 5 pm on November 21, 2019. More information can be found at www.Keiretsuforum.com.

Immuno-autonomics is the interface between stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS), and the immune system. In autoimmune disease, the immune system attacks healthy tissues for reasons which remain unclear. Therapy is directed with various immunosuppressive strategies to reduce this inappropriate attack and potential destruction of joints, skin, kidney, brain, etc. (depending on the specific autoimmune disease.)

Fundamentally, ANS stress can drive an autoimmune disease to untreatable excess. Understanding how the immune system is modulated by ANS stress in the brain may offer an important new pathway for patients and clinicians combating these diseases.

“Keiretsu Forum has been a leader in nurturing emerging medtech and biotech companies for many years,” says Andrew J. Holman, MD, rheumatologist and Inmedix CEO. “As an investment member of the Keiretsu Forum Pacific Northwest Chapter as well as Inmedix CEO, I am particularly proud to have an opportunity to showcase our innovation to Bay Area investors at this signature event.”



