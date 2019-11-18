Gazprom Neft increases production of innovative bitumens by 19 percent

Gazpromneft-Bitumen Materials, operator of the Gazprom Neft bitumens business, has recorded sales of 196,000 tonnes of modified bitumen binders and bitumen derivatives for 9M 2019, a 19-percent increase year-on-year. Total sales of bitumen products between January and December reached two million tonnes.

Gazprom Neft has expanded its range of bitumen binders, and expanded its geographic sales area for readymade bitumen products, as part of its strategy for developing its bitumens business, with the company now delivering 189 types of bitumen materials across 85 of Russia’s regions, as well as 56 countries in Europe, South America, Africa and Asia. Gazprom Neft products are used in building and maintaining highways, airfield infrastructure, bridges and overpasses, housing and public utilities infrastructure, and underground rail. Formulations for bitumen materials are developed in line with each facility’s specific transport characteristics and the unique climatic conditions under which it will be used.

The company continues to strengthen its collaboration with regional governments throughout Russia, having entered into six Cooperation Agreements with local government authorities in the Kursk, Kurgan, Nizhniy Novgorod, Novosibirsk and Smolensk Oblasts, and the Khabarovsky Krai. In the same way, Gazprom Neft has become a strategic partner to 26 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, increasing deliveries of bitumen materials to these regions by an average 20 percent.