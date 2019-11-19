Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds New Features to Cloud Email Archiving Platform

Jatheon Technologies Inc, a data archiving company based in Toronto, announces another major update to its cloud-based email archiving solution, Jatheon Cloud.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Technologies Inc, a data archiving company based in Toronto, is announcing another major update to its cloud-based email archiving solution, Jatheon Cloud.

Among the newly-added features are the improved import section, where account administrators can now select all files for ingestion instead of selecting them manually. Other important updates in this release include the ability to import users to Jatheon Cloud through LDAP, as well as the ability to initiate a password reset for a particular user. However, by far the biggest change is the addition of the MSP Platform to Jatheon Cloud. This major enhancement will allow Managed Service Providers to have and manage their own clients on Jatheon’s cloud email archiving platform.



Jeff Marlow, Jatheon’s VP Business Development, is happy that the platform is growing and is especially excited about the update concerning MSPs: “Given our 15-year long experience in providing email archiving technology, we are aware that small and medium-sized businesses have limited IT capabilities and often cannot manage data archiving on their own. On the other hand, public agencies and school districts face budgeting limitations. In such cases, organizations often choose to contract with MSPs. When designing the MSP platform on Jatheon Cloud, it was our mission to accommodate those organizations which are not able to manage an archiving solution independently and simultaneously offer a simple, yet comprehensive platform to MSPs. I would use this opportunity to invite MSPs working with email archiving technology to take a look at our solution.”



ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance, facilitate eDiscovery, improve email management and alleviate storage issues.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 6+ billion processed messages and unique on-premise and cloud archiving and governance solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, a powerful archiving, retrieval and dynamic monitoring software and best-in-class tech support, Jatheon Care. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that smoothly integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution best suitable for small and medium-sized organizations.

It is Jatheon’s mission to ensure security and bring peace of mind to businesses, government agencies, educational, financial and healthcare institutions across the globe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, but serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.