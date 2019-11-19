Bizagi Intelligent Automation Platform Integrates RPA and Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services to Deliver Enhanced Customer Experience

Bizagi brings DPA, AI, BI and RPA together to help customers deploy and scale cloud-native automation in weeks, while only paying for what they use

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bizagi today announced the availability of a combined solution that brings together process automation tools, artificial intelligence, and cognitive services in a cloud native platform for the enterprise. In addition, customers are able to use Bizagi’s Studio Collaboration Services for free from the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to model, build, and run intelligent automation across business operations.



By building a unique cloud architecture on Azure and benefitting from Azure Cognitive Service, the Bizagi platform makes it easier for business and IT to collaborate in an agile and cost-efficient environment by breaking down organizational and legacy system barriers that inhibit innovative digital transformation. Integrations with the leading RPA platforms Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, and UiPath, allow organizations using Azure to rapidly deploy digital workers from a single drag-and-drop environment.

“Bizagi is dedicated to helping companies simplify and speed up the automation of business process on a global scale, and these integrations help maximize investments in key technologies such as RPA and Microsoft Azure,” said Bizagi CEO Gustavo Gomez. “By running natively on Azure and offering integrations with three leading RPA platforms, Bizagi empowers businesses to quickly and easily deploy end-to-end intelligent process applications in the cloud.”

In addition, Microsoft’s customers will benefit from Bizagi integrations with Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft Power BI to improve productivity and analytics.

Commenting on the benefits of native DPA / RPA integration with three of the industry’s leading platforms, Chris Clinton, VP, Global Systems Integrators & Strategic Alliances for Blue Prism, stated, “Our customers are fast recognizing that the joint value of digital and robotic process automation creates the best path for true enterprise digital transformation, making this partnership with Bizagi important to overall customer success.”

According to Forrester Research, “Enterprises investing in RPA now embrace more transformational projects — beyond simple task automation — and it is taking longer. This explains in part why more than 50% of companies with RPA initiatives have less than 10 bots in production. Scaling beyond that requires setting up automation strike teams.”

Bizagi, recently recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Software for Digital Process Automation (DPA) for Deep Deployments, Q2 2019 , works like an intelligent information conveyor belt, allowing legacy systems to harness the efficiency of robotic processes and the context and intent of Artificial Intelligence to digitize organizational workflow. Hundreds of global organizations such as DHL, Gap, Citizens Financial Group, Aon, and numerous U.S. government agencies, including the Departments of Agriculture, Defense, Energy, HHS, Homeland Security, and many others are embracing elements of the platform to drive digital transformation.

“Microsoft Azure AI empowers organizations worldwide with cloud technology, and it’s promising to see Bizagi enable new scenarios for the digital transformation of core enterprise business processes,” said Bharat Sandhu, Director of Azure AI, Microsoft Corp. “Bizagi’s ability to deliver Digital Process Automation (DPA) while driving broad, fast, and business-friendly adoption provides customers with new tools for creating impactful experiences.”

To learn more or evaluate Bizagi Studio for free, visit the Azure Marketplace: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/bizagi.bizagibpm1121

About Bizagi

Bizagi helps organizations to transform into digital businesses. Its process automation platform connects people, applications, devices and information to deliver the engaging experience that today’s customers demand. Fueled by a community of 1 million users, Bizagi powers enterprises worldwide including adidas, BAE Systems and Old Mutual. For more information visit www.bizagi.com .

