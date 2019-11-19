Worship Summit Live to Offer a Full Day of Church Production Education
Reach and inspire worship audiences like Kayne West and Joel Osteen. Worship Summit Live will be held Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
“We are excited to bring together some of the top minds in church production for a full day of education,” says Worship Summit Live founder and organizer Paul Richards. “I have long been a fan of Jake Gosselin’s work at Churchfront, and I’m excited to share his and other’s insights into the best ways to use innovative technologies to build stronger faith communities."
Richards says he was motivated to create Worship Summit Live to enhance churches’ capabilities of staying in touch with those in their communities who can't attend church each week. Technologies such as live streaming can make church possible for those who are bed-ridden or otherwise unable to attend church,” he added.
After the release of his book, “Helping Your Church Live Stream,” Richards has continued to help churches with production technology. He will be giving away free PDF copies of his book on the Worship Summit Live web site.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a trivia game, with the chance to win a PTZOptics live streaming camera. Tickets to Worship Summit Live are now available.
To learn more about Worship Summit Live, go to https://worshipsummit.live/. To reserve your tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/worship-summit-live-tickets-76661838623
Julia Sherwin
PTZOptics
+1 4844738568
email us here
Worship Summit Live 2020
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.