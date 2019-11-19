PeopleCert named 'National Winner' for UK Eurpean Business Awards 2019

Byron Nicolaides, Founder and CEO of PeopleCert

PeopleCert was awarded the “Inflexion European Entrepreneur of the Year Award” for the UK in the 2019 European Business Awards.

This distinction reflects our position as the leader in peoples’ certification. It honours those who choose our certifications and PeopleCert employees who are dedicated to delivering excellence.” — Byron Nicolaides, Founder and CEO of PeopleCert,

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleCert was awarded the “Inflexion European Entrepreneur of the Year Award” for the UK in the 2019 European Business Awards, one of the world’s largest cross-industry, cross-border business competitions that hand picks, after a rigorous process, the top 1% of companies in 33 countries.

PeopleCert Founder and CEO, Byron Nicolaides, was the top choice to represent the UK from a business excellence list of 2,753 businesses named as ‘Ones to Watch’ published in July 2019 and was then selected as a National Winner by a panel of 142 independent judges including business leaders, politicians and academics.

PeopleCert won the award having competed against more than 120,000 companies. Participants in this category are considered the most inspirational, successful and dynamic in Europe.

Exceptional performance, innovation and the delivery of world-class certification services to the global market define PeopleCert’s business excellence. Moreover, through its business practices, PeopleCert demonstrated an alignment with the fundamental principles of the European Business Awards: Success, Innovation, Ethics and International practices.

Byron Nicolaides, Founder and CEO of PeopleCert, said: “Our distinction as UK National Winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the EBA 2019, verifies our excellence as the leader in peoples’ certification in Business & IT and languages. Above all, it honours the millions of individuals who have chosen our certifications as the best tool for upskilling, as well as the family of PeopleCert employees who are dedicated to delivering excellent products and services. We remain focused on our values of quality, innovation, passion and integrity, using state-of-the-art technology we develop. We provide the means that enable professionals to achieve their work dreams and goals.”

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, said: “This is a significant achievement, and PeopleCert is an outstanding leader in its field. To be chosen as a National Winner means you demonstrate proven innovation, ethics and success and are one of the best businesses in Europe”.

The European Business Awards are now in their 12th year, and their primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. This year they considered over 120,000 businesses from 33 countries. Sponsors and partners include Inflexion, Germany Trade & Invest and Cision PR Newswire.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.