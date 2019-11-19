Chris Boult, Former Chief Information Officer of Greyhound Lines, Inc., Joins Betterez Advisory Board

Chris Boult, Advisor, Betterez

Betterez announces the appointment of Chris Boult, former Chief Innovation Officer of Greyhound Lines Inc., to its Advisory Board

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Betterez , a Toronto-based travel technology start-up re-inventing ticketing and reservations in the bus and coach industry, today announces the appointment of Chris Boult, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer of CEC Entertainment, to its Advisory Board.“I am excited to be joining the Betterez Advisory Board as I truly believe the company’s reservations platform is what the bus and coach industry needs to get ahead. Built on a multi-tenant SaaS model, it offers more features, faster updates, and a lower total cost, giving operators a significant advantage,” says Boult. I look forward to bringing my experience in technology and travel to Betterez, helping them in such areas as international expansion, scaling their platform and team, and exploring new partnerships.”Chris currently holds the position of Executive Vice President, and Chief Information Officer at CEC Entertainment. An accomplished technology leader with more than 20 years of international experience, he has a passion for driving business innovation and organizational excellence. His past roles include Chief Information Officer at Greyhound Lines, Inc., Vice President, Infrastructure & Data Services at Sabre Holdings, Partner at Accenture, and Director of Development at Navitaire.In addition to Chris Boult, the Betterez Board of Directors and Advisory Board includes:Board of Directors-Tal Shalit, Founder & CEO, Betterez-Michael Deluce, CEO, Porter Airlines-Donald J. Carty, Former CEO and Chairman, American Airlines-Mirja Sickel, Executive VP, Amadeus Rail and Ground Travel-Raj Singh, Managing Director, JetBlue Technology VenturesAdvisory BoardSusan Doniz, Group Chief Information Officer, QantasDave Wright, Chief Innovation Officer, ServiceNowAbout Betterez:Betterez, founded in 2011, is helping intercity bus and coach operators transform their businesses through modern, ticketing and reservations software.The platform allows operators of all sizes to take advantage of the many growth and efficiency opportunities that exist by enabling them to stay current with reservation features in a cost-effective, and sustainable way. Betterez also offers an API-based platform that connects to other modes of travel as well as other ancillary revenue partners.For more information visit: www.betterez.com



