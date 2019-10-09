Hannon Coach Launches Betterez Platform to Digitally Transform its Ticketing and Reservations

Hannon Coach Exterior Bus Hannon Coach Buses

Betterez, today announces a partnership agreement and launch with Hannon Coach, a premium coach service operating across Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Hannon Coach is a leading coach operator in the region, and we’re excited they selected Betterez to power their continued ridership growth and upcoming business expansion.” — Mike Van Horn, Vice President of Sales at Betterez

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto, Canada, October 9, 2019: Betterez , a Toronto-based travel technology start-up re-inventing ticketing and reservations in the bus and coach industry, today announces a partnership agreement and launch with Hannon Coach , a premium coach service operating across Northern Ireland and Scotland.“Bus and coach travel in Northern Ireland is growing in popularity as a mode of transportation for locals, business travelers, and tourists alike,” says Mike Van Horn, Vice President of Sales at Betterez. “Hannon Coach is a leading coach operator in the region, and we’re excited they selected Betterez to power their continued ridership growth and upcoming business expansion.”Hannon Coach currently operates an express service between Belfast and Glasgow which involves an intermodal ferry connection and seamless one-stop check-in. “Hannon’s multi-modal model aligns well with the Betterez vision of powering seamless connections among multiple bus and coach operators and other modes of travel,” adds Mike.Hannon Coach also has ambitious plans to roll out a network of intercity express services across Northern Ireland. Betterez will provide the ticketing platform to support fully integrated ticketing across Hannon’s planned network.“Our experience in the commercial transport industry and our partnerships with key industry bodies, ferry operators and other transport organizations allow us to provide a level of professionalism and reliability that few other coach operators in the region can match,” says Owen McLaughlin, Group Marketing Manager. “We applied this high standard when modernizing our reservation system, and ultimately selected Betterez because of their experience in enhancing customer experiences through digitalization, their continuous focus on developing innovative features, and we needed a solution that would improve efficiencies in marketing and day-to-day operations.”With a mission to drive digital innovation in the bus and coach industry and thus contribute to smarter ground travel across the globe, Betterez offers its customers an integrated platform for all sales channels, numerous products such as booklets and passes, real time capacity management, advanced seat maps, bus side scanning, loyalty program, dynamic pricing, and much more.About Betterez:Betterez, founded in 2011, is helping intercity bus operators move better and go further. Its ticketing and reservations platform is transforming ground travel across the globe. For more information visit: www.betterez.com Media Contact:Jannine Krish, Head of MarketingMobile: +1-416-666-3707jannine@betterez.com



