Disruptive Research Platform Glow Appoints Oscar Mora as Head of Growth for Asia Pacific

Oscar Mora, Head of Growth at Glow

SaaS market research platform, Glow, has appointed Oscar Mora in the newly-created position of Head of Growth continuing their Asia Pacific expansion.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sydney-based Oscar is a well-known resource within the data and insights industry. At Glow, he will be responsible for driving the company’s commercial agenda to ensure the next generation of data and insights solutions is powered by Glow’s innovative SaaS platform.

“Oscar is bringing to Glow his enthusiastic and passionate approach - backed up by 15 years of experience and critical skills in business expansion and execution in the insights, analytics and technology industry in Australia, Europe and South America.” Glow Australia's Managing Director, Derek Brown said.

“I’m very excited to join the growing team at Glow. The breath of expertise in the team, combined with the investment to the platform, position the company for significant growth potential. I join a very talented team and Glow’s SaaS platform provides the adaptability, scalability and forward-looking technology to accelerate speed-to-insights for marketers, insights teams, researchers and publishers.” Mr Mora said.

Glow was founded in 2013 with the goal of lowering the barriers of entry to market research and providing users – from start-ups to large corporations – with fast, accurate and actionable insights. Glow’s platform is supported by real time access to 14 million people across Asia Pacific via a unique partnership with global panel data specialist Dynata.



