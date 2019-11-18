CEO of IDEIA Big Data, Maurício Moura, is among the 100 most influential in 2019

The CEO of IDEIA Big Data, Maurício Moura, was chosen by the Washignton Compol magazine to join the select list of the top 100 policy professionals in 2019

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CEO of IDEIA Big Data , Maurício Moura, was chosen by the Washignton Compol magazine to join the select list of the top 100 policy professionals in 2019. This is the second time that Maurício receive the honors, which selected innovative leaders who have achieved merits and unforgettable legacies. "His big data skills have made him a pioneer in predicting Jair Bolsonaro's victory for the presidency of Brazil and also earned him the Political Innovator and Research Company of the Year recognitions”, highlights the award's description.According to Maurício, this indication is an incentive to continue with the work that he has been doing for more than 10 years in the area. "I was surprised because it was the second consecutive nomination. There are many professionals that I admire a lot and inspires me strongly. I'm also glad that IDEIA Big Data's work has, one more time, international impact. This motivates us even more to continue working and innovating in analyzes and technologies".The History of IDEIA Big DataFounded in 2011 by the economist and PhD in Economics and Public Sector Policy, Maurício Moura, the IDEIA group was created with the purpose of providing competitive intelligence for corporates, public sector, associations and public opinion campaigns.The company’s goal is to help clients solve problems, make strategic decisions and communicate with their stakeholders directly and with high efficiency. For this, IDEIA use its own unique methodology to collect data and information that give its professionals all the basement necessary for a complete analysis of any situation.IDEIA Big Data innovates based on the integration of different sources of information: telephone researches, face-to-face and social medias monitoring.All this combination of technologies and methodologies takes place under the supervision and advice of its leaders, professionals highly recognized for their abilities of diagnosis, innovation and promotion of knowledge. The combination of traditional and modern techniques with the expertise of its team has already earned IDEIA Big Data countless national and international awards. It is a recognition of the performance of IDEIA Big Data in several projects around the world.IDEIA Big Data works with traditional and modern research techniques, as well as its own methodologies. And it is the combination of these diverse methodologies and sources of information, combined with the use of data intelligence in the pre-research phase that guarantees a complete view of the study, delivering results with a greater degree of reliability, accuracy and optimization of resources.Both qualitative and quantitative researches are done with stratification and probabilistic, non-probabilistic or directed sampling definition. The qualitative technique stimulates the participants to think and speak spontaneously about a specific theme, while the quantitative compiles conscious opinions provided by respondents through survey forms, which results provide base to project them into the represented population. Both can be implemented in person, by phone or over the Internet and carried out in all the countries that we operate.With the expertise and practical experience of the most respected specialists in the field, IDEIA Big Data performs all the steps to measure the impact of social actions and public policies. To get a true picture of the results achieved, relating cause and effect, IDEIA Big Data conducts quantitative research to test hypotheses and qualitative for insights. With the expertise of the most respected experts in the field, our team idealizes all stages of the process, from the formulation to the complete execution of the evaluation of the impact of social actions and public policies.With the combination of a lot of technical knowledge and years of hands-on experience, we have both developed a unique methodology and training to work with segmented public communication focused on the digital environment. The model consists of the application of four steps, thus organized: Strategy Planning for social engagement, Scalable Strategy for lead generation, Database management, Clusterization and gamification, Activation and relationship and Quantitative and qualitative monitoring.IDEIA Big Data values the individual data privacy, so works with the utmost confidentiality, following the best practices and codes of ethics and strictly following all GDPR (Europe) guidelines and the General Data Protection Law in Brazil.With a 360º view of the situation and a highly qualified team, IDEIA Big Data performs diagnostics and proposes solutions and recommendations that lead to better decisions and strategic positioning directions anywhere in the world.IDEIA Big Data is a Brazilian company with global operations, with several cases in countries such as South Africa, Argentina, Bolivia, Canada, Colombia, Spain, United States, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Uruguay and Venezuela. Several of these papers have earned international recognition.

Big Data e o Mercado de Trabalho, com Maurício Moura | Casa Firjan



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.