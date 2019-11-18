HGTV Property Brothers MUA Annalee Belle & Former "RHONJ' Star Albie Manzo's Bloom & Birch Promote Eco-Friendly Weddings

Bloom & Birch supplied the popular social media star with 'real flowers that last over a year.'

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrity model & HGTV makeup artist Annalee Belle — whose marriage to HGTV's " Property Brothers " star JD Scott graced the pages of People Magazine — has teamed up with Bloom & Birch , the sustainable flower company co-owned by former "Real Housewives of NJ" star Albert "Albie" Manzo IV, to promote sustainable and eco-friendly weddings.Bloom & Birch, which supplied the popular social media star with "real flowers that last over a year" for her fun, funky Halloween nuptials, was the perfect fit for Belle's commitment to waste reduction and eco-sustainability."The proposed collaboration between Bloom & Birch and Annalee Belle was a natural one," said Albie Manzo , co-founder of Bloom & Birch and host of the eponymous Dear Albie podcast. "Annalee is committed to being eco-friendly and sustainable — which Bloom & Birch, of course, is — while also remaining true to her unique and colorful style. And we, at Bloom & Birch, are also committed to making a bride feel beautiful on her special day.""For many years, I wouldn't even buy flowers because I hated that they would just die after I spent so much money on them," said Annalee Belle. "So when Bloom & Birch e-mailed me and I found out that they last a year — sometimes, longer! — I was like, where have I been to not know this exists? I've been pretty vocal about my efforts to reduce waste and focus on sustainability. Finding out that we could have REAL flowers that were still customizable for decor that would serve us long past the wedding date was pretty much a dream come true!"Since leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Albie Manzo has established himself as a formidable businessman and entrepreneur. Bloom & Birch is just one of many businesses under his tutelage. Co-founded by Manzo with superstar publicist Suzanne Summers, Bloom & Birch uses a proprietary, bio-degradable, non-toxic and plant-based solution to preserve the soft, supple look of the roses for well over a year with little maintenance. Formed as an homage to Summers' eldest son, who nearly lost his life after a deadly infection left him hospitalized, Bloom & Birch has been commissioned for weddings, quinceaneras, and sweet 16 parties. Some clients have even commissioned Bloom & Birch for memorial flowers.Billed as a model, makeup artist, and doughnut lover, Annalee Belle is also a social media expert who prides herself in making a real connection to her ever-growing fanbase with unfiltered, authentic discussions about real issues faced by both herself, and others. While perhaps best known for her makeup tutorials and thrift store tips, Belle demonstrated authentic vulnerability, and strength, in 2019 as she chronicled her struggles with her now-husband, JD Scott's, mysterious illness...and emerged as a true force of nature and a hero to those in similar situations. Eschewing the trappings of celebrity culture, Belle & Scott — Mr. & Mrs. Dunn Scott today — are the rare breed who prefer to connect, in a genuine way, with people."In any business, you have to have a connection with the people you work with," said Manzo. "With Annalee, and JD, it was a no-brainer. More than just our shared connection to the strange world of reality TV, there is a "real story" behind their struggle. When I first got involved with Bloom & Birch, I loved the idea of getting involved with a company that put a smile on people's faces. To see the smiles on their faces at their wedding — knowing, too, that there had been so much that they'd endured to reach that happy place — is, truly, all that I could ask for."



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.